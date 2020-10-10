Nebraska, Iowa or Kansas State? Norris tight end James Carnie put decision on pause for one night

The future Division I tight end made more of a difference on defense in the blowout victory. His 7-yard sack on third and 9 ended a Crete drive — “Hard to get away from James when he’s got a hand on you like that,” the Norris P.A. announcer observed. A second-half Carnie pass rush resulted in a pick-six by teammate Cooper Spaulding. Carnie lined up at left end, with Crete mostly running in the opposite direction or pitching wide to get around the Norris standout.

“It’s fun beating on those O-linemen a little bit,” Carnie said with a smile. “Next year I’m not going to be doing that, so I’m trying to do it as much as I can right now.”

Meanwhile, his personal offense didn’t come easy as senior Bryson Schultz accounted for four touchdowns and the Titans jumped to a 35-0 lead. A short first-quarter throw in the red zone went off his hands and a deep ball later fell incomplete as a Crete defender stuck with him. He split out wide on every play, alternating sides of the field with fellow senior and Nebraska baseball commit C.J. Hood.