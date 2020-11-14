 Skip to main content
Nebraska makes Bellevue West junior Micah Riley's top eight
FOOTBALL

Nebraska makes Bellevue West junior Micah Riley's top eight

Micah Riley

Bellevue West's Micah Riley had 310 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Bellevue West junior Micah Riley has narrowed his recruiting list down to eight schools.

On Saturday afternoon the four-star tight end named Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin as his finalists on Twitter.

Riley, 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, had 23 receptions for 310 yards and 7 touchdowns in seven games this season.

Nebraska has had recent success recruiting in-state tight ends, landing two in the 2021 class: Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins and Norris' James Carnie. Council Bluffs Lewis Central senior Thomas Fidone, rated as the nation's No. 1 tight end on 247Sports, also committed to the Huskers. NU has also offered another Thunderbird in the 2022 class: wide receiver Kaden Helms.

Riley is one of five recruits from Nebraska with a Husker offer in the 2022 class, along with Helms, Deshawn Woods (Omaha Central), Devon Jackson (Omaha Benson) and Ernest Hausmann (Columbus). 

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

