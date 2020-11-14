Nebraska makes Bellevue West junior Micah Riley's top eight

Bellevue West junior Micah Riley has narrowed his recruiting list down to eight schools.

On Saturday afternoon the four-star tight end named Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin as his finalists on Twitter.

Riley, 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, had 23 receptions for 310 yards and 7 touchdowns in seven games this season.

Nebraska has had recent success recruiting in-state tight ends, landing two in the 2021 class: Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins and Norris' James Carnie. Council Bluffs Lewis Central senior Thomas Fidone, rated as the nation's No. 1 tight end on 247Sports, also committed to the Huskers. NU has also offered another Thunderbird in the 2022 class: wide receiver Kaden Helms.

Riley is one of five recruits from Nebraska with a Husker offer in the 2022 class, along with Helms, Deshawn Woods (Omaha Central), Devon Jackson (Omaha Benson) and Ernest Hausmann (Columbus).

