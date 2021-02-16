Nebraska was Ernest Hausmann's first offer, but the Columbus LB has added plenty more

Ernest Hausmann believed the opportunities would come. But even he was surprised at how busy he was on the first Wednesday in February.
The Class of 2022 linebacker from Columbus had been celebrating an occasional scholarship offer for a few weeks. Then Feb. 3 hit like a gang tackle — Boston College, Arizona State and Michigan all offered within hours of each other. A couple of those programs had only been talking with Hausmann for a few days.
That was the peak, but the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has reached double-digit Power Five offers since Nebraska became the first in mid-November. Iowa and Michigan State joined earlier this month. Then Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald personally extended an opportunity last Thursday from his program that regularly offers among the fewest prospects nationally.
“It’s been a crazy experience, honestly,” Hausmann told The World-Herald. “It’s very humbling getting all these offers. It’s just a really crazy, neat and fun process to go through.”
Much of what he hears from his suitors is similar. They like his athleticism, physicality and sideline-to-sideline speed in the middle of a defense. They like his nose for the ball that showed up across 10 games last fall with 69 tackles (six for loss), an interception, three pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles. Hausmann was also his team’s leading receiver with 34 catches for 447 yards and five scores.
Perhaps most satisfying is that schools are calling almost exclusively on the strength of his game film and academics. No recruiting camps. No workout videos. College coaches haven’t been able to eyeball any 2022 prospects in person since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down face-to-face recruiting 11 months ago.
“People that live in Nebraska don’t even know the town of Columbus,” Hausmann said. “I just knew that it was a matter of time until coaches were able to see the film.”
On a normal day he fields three or four calls from schools, often on FaceTime. Many invite him to Zoom calls later in the week to break down film and assess how he could fit into their defense.
Nebraska coaches remain in touch “on a daily basis” and are “definitely showing interest,” said Hausmann, who grew up a Husker fan. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and head coach Scott Frost are his usual contacts. They project him as an inside 'backer. NU had enough faith in him to offer before anyone else did — when no recruiting service had issued him a profile or star ranking — and that carries weight.
What comes next for him remains unclear until the NCAA decides whether to extend the recruiting dead period beyond April 15 or loosen restrictions in time for spring visits. But he and his family will travel to colleges one way or another. The plan is to commit somewhere before his senior football season.
“That decision is coming up,” Hausmann said. “It’s going to be here sooner than I realize. But I’m just trying to enjoy it because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Hausmann was born in Uganda and was adopted into his current family as a 5-year-old. He is one of five 2022 in-state players with Husker offers, joining Bellevue West tight ends Kaden Helms and Micah Riley, Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke outside linebacker Devon Jackson.
Nebraska is one of three Big Ten teams without a commit in the 2022 class along with Indiana and Northwestern.