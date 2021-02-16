Nebraska was Ernest Hausmann's first offer, but the Columbus LB has added plenty more

Perhaps most satisfying is that schools are calling almost exclusively on the strength of his game film and academics. No recruiting camps. No workout videos. College coaches haven’t been able to eyeball any 2022 prospects in person since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down face-to-face recruiting 11 months ago.

“People that live in Nebraska don’t even know the town of Columbus,” Hausmann said. “I just knew that it was a matter of time until coaches were able to see the film.”

On a normal day he fields three or four calls from schools, often on FaceTime. Many invite him to Zoom calls later in the week to break down film and assess how he could fit into their defense.

Nebraska coaches remain in touch “on a daily basis” and are “definitely showing interest,” said Hausmann, who grew up a Husker fan. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and head coach Scott Frost are his usual contacts. They project him as an inside 'backer. NU had enough faith in him to offer before anyone else did — when no recruiting service had issued him a profile or star ranking — and that carries weight.