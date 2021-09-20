'No place like home' for Prep's Luke Jungers as he commits to UNO basketball

Omaha Creighton Prep forward Luke Jungers is staying home to play college ball. He announced Sunday night he's committed to UNO.
Jungers, a 6-foot-9 senior, averaged 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Junior Jays last season. He earned a scholarship offer from the Mavs this past summer, and from other Summit League squads UMKC and South Dakota State.
Jungers thanked his family and coaches with a Twitter message Sunday. He posted an edited photo of himself with the headline "no place like home."
The pledge marks the second 2022 commitment in the last week for UNO. Guard Tony Osburn, from Mound City, Missouri, committed to the Mavs on Wednesday.
