Norris' James Carnie, a Miami (Ohio) commit, continues to hear from Huskers

Norris tight end James Carnie committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, but that hasn’t slowed the recruitment of the 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior.
Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Wyoming have all shown interest in Carnie but haven’t offered. If none of the bigger schools offer, he is more than excited to remain committed to Miami (Ohio).
“I talk to them once a week and they're good conversations,” he said of the Redhawks. “I committed there for a reason. There are good people there.”
Nebraska has been the most consistent power-conference school recruiting him. NU has continued their twice-a-week conversations (Sunday and Thursday) with Carnie that began prior to his commitment to Miami (Ohio).
“They are good talks. (Tight ends coach Sean) Beckton likes me, I can tell that,” Carnie said. “He keeps going back to that it is up to (Scott) Frost in the end, and Beckton said he wants me on the team.”
NU director of player personnel Sean Dillon has also kept in contact with Carnie, telling him NU’s recruiting staff usually looks at the first three weeks of high school games and then discusses how kids have played.
With two tight ends already committed to NU — Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep) — Carnie would have to consider that if an NU offer does come.
“I still debate that question," Carnie said. "Obviously I want to make the best fit for me. Nebraska already has two tight ends. With the contact I have had with other schools and my commitment, it is starting to make me think a little more.”
Of those other schools, Kansas State is talking with him the most. Offensive line coach Conor Riley, director of football recruiting Taylor Braet and offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham have been in almost constant contact with Carnie.
“They had a recruiting meeting on Saturday morning and they said they talked about me 95% of the time,” Carnie said. “Hopefully if I have a good game on Friday something will come this next week.”
Iowa is known for producing tight ends, and Carnie has had regular conversations with Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and recruiting director Tyler Barnes.
“I talk to Tyler quite a bit and he tells me how I am on their board,” Carnie said. “He said after the first three weeks they will reevaluate their board and see where things are at.”
Though not a power-conference school, Boise State has offered Carnie and has been in regular contact.
“I am super excited about them and they are ranked in the top 25,” he said. “They haven’t had a losing season since 1997.”
With schools recruiting him wanting to see more film, it could add some extra pressure to perform on Friday nights. Carnie doesn’t see it that way.
“I don’t feel pressure during games at all,” he said. “I try not to get flustered at all about recruiting stuff because I know it will end up good in the end.”
