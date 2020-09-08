Norris' James Carnie, a Miami (Ohio) commit, continues to hear from Huskers

“I still debate that question," Carnie said. "Obviously I want to make the best fit for me. Nebraska already has two tight ends. With the contact I have had with other schools and my commitment, it is starting to make me think a little more.”

Of those other schools, Kansas State is talking with him the most. Offensive line coach Conor Riley, director of football recruiting Taylor Braet and offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham have been in almost constant contact with Carnie.

“They had a recruiting meeting on Saturday morning and they said they talked about me 95% of the time,” Carnie said. “Hopefully if I have a good game on Friday something will come this next week.”

Iowa is known for producing tight ends, and Carnie has had regular conversations with Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and recruiting director Tyler Barnes.

“I talk to Tyler quite a bit and he tells me how I am on their board,” Carnie said. “He said after the first three weeks they will reevaluate their board and see where things are at.”

Though not a power-conference school, Boise State has offered Carnie and has been in regular contact.