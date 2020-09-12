Norris' James Carnie decommits from Miami (Ohio) hours after receiving Iowa offer

The Hawkeye offer is the latest for Carnie but others have come recently. Wyoming offered on Tuesday night and Boise State has offered.

Nebraska, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh are four power conference schools that have shown interest but are yet to offer. NU has been the most consistent power-conference school to recruit him. Carnie has twice a week conversations (Sunday and Thursday) with NU. Those talks began prior to his commitment to Miami (Ohio).

The Sunday conversation with NU tight end coach Sean Beckton this week could be a little different now that the Hawkeyes have offered.

With two tight ends already committed to NU — Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep) — Carnie would have to consider that if an NU offer does come, Nebraska could take three tight ends in the 2021 class or they could offer Carnie as an athlete and figure out what position he would play at Nebraska later.

