Norris' James Carnie decommits from Miami (Ohio) hours after receiving Iowa offer
FOOTBALL

Norris' James Carnie decommits from Miami (Ohio) hours after receiving Iowa offer

Carnie

Norris senior James Carnie got what he wanted on Saturday — power-conference offer. Iowa officially offered the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Norris senior James Carnie got what he wanted on Saturday — power-conference offer. Iowa officially offered the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end.

Carnie, who committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, decommitted from the Redhawks hours after receiving an offer from the Hawkeyes.

“First I want to thank Miami (Ohio) University for their belief in me and for the offer to play (football) in a great place with great people,” Carnie said in a tweet. “At this time it is in everyone’s best interest that I decommit from Miami.

“Recruitment is open.”

Iowa is known for producing tight ends, the Hawkeyes most recent success with a Nebraskan is Noah Fant (Omaha South). Another 2021 Nebraskan is already in the Hawkeyes class. Bellevue West wide receiver Keagan Johnson.

Iowa clearly isn't afraid of recruiting Nebraska with offers out to 2022 Bellevue West tight end/wide receivers Micah Riley and Kaden Helms and 2024 Bellevue West wide receiver Daevonn Hall.

Carnie has had regular conversations with Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods — who’s recruiting territory is Nebraska — and recruiting director Tyler Barnes.

Iowa had told Carnie they wanted to see his first three weeks of film and would reevaluate their board. Friday night was Carnie’s third game of the season, and the offer came less than 24 hours later.

The Hawkeye offer is the latest for Carnie but others have come recently. Wyoming offered on Tuesday night and Boise State has offered.

Nebraska, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh are four power conference schools that have shown interest but are yet to offer. NU has been the most consistent power-conference school to recruit him. Carnie has twice a week conversations (Sunday and Thursday) with NU. Those talks began prior to his commitment to Miami (Ohio).

The Sunday conversation with NU tight end coach Sean Beckton this week could be a little different now that the Hawkeyes have offered.

With two tight ends already committed to NU — Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep) — Carnie would have to consider that if an NU offer does come, Nebraska could take three tight ends in the 2021 class or they could offer Carnie as an athlete and figure out what position he would play at Nebraska later.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

