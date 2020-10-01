Norris' James Carnie sets commit date with offers from Iowa, K-State and others

Norris senior James Carnie has set a commitment date. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end will announce his college choice Oct. 12.

Carnie, who committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, decommitted from the Redhawks hours after receiving an offer from Iowa in September. Kansas State offered a few days later, and Pittsburgh followed last week.

He will likely choose between Iowa and K-State unless Nebraska enters the mix with an offer. Wyoming and Boise State have offered as well.

Nebraska and Virginia Tech are two other power-conference schools that have shown interest but are yet to offer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska already has two tight ends committed to the 2021 class — Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep) — but it could take a third or offer Carnie as an athlete and figure out what position he would play later.

Nebraska has been the most consistent power-conference school to recruit him. Carnie has twice-a-week conversations (Sunday and Thursday) with NU. Those talks began prior to his commitment to Miami (Ohio).