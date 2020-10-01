Norris' James Carnie sets commit date with offers from Iowa, K-State and others

Norris senior James Carnie has set a commitment date. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end will announce his college choice Oct. 12.
Carnie, who committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, decommitted from the Redhawks hours after receiving an offer from Iowa in September. Kansas State offered a few days later, and Pittsburgh followed last week.
He will likely choose between Iowa and K-State unless Nebraska enters the mix with an offer. Wyoming and Boise State have offered as well.
Nebraska and Virginia Tech are two other power-conference schools that have shown interest but are yet to offer.
Nebraska already has two tight ends committed to the 2021 class — Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep) — but it could take a third or offer Carnie as an athlete and figure out what position he would play later.
Nebraska has been the most consistent power-conference school to recruit him. Carnie has twice-a-week conversations (Sunday and Thursday) with NU. Those talks began prior to his commitment to Miami (Ohio).
Carnie has had regular conversations with Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods — whose recruiting territory is Nebraska — and recruiting director Tyler Barnes. Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley, a Creighton Prep grad, is in charge of recruiting Nebraska for the Wildcats and has been in contact often with the three-star prospect.
