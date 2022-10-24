 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical
BASEBALL

Norris' Kale Fountain commits to LSU baseball

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

Norris baseball player Kale Fountain has announced his commitment to play for LSU.

The All-Nebraska selection had committed before his freshman year to Florida State. The Seminoles dismissed Mike Martin Jr. as head coach after the 2022 season.

The junior batted .412 last season with 42 RBIs and set a Class B and Norris record with 11 home runs.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert