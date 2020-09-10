Offers keep rolling in for Millard North senior Saint Thomas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saint Thomas’ recruitment continues to grow. Last week, SMU was the most recent Division I school to offer the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Millard North senior.

Mississippi State was the first power-conference school to offer in May, with TCU and Virginia Tech following in June. Valparaiso, Pepperdine, Richmond, UNO, Wofford, South Dakota, UC Santa Barbara and VCU are the others that have offered.

“I’m thinking I might cut my list down to maybe a top five in a week or two,” Thomas said. “I would rather commit before the season but if I have to wait then I have to wait. It just depends on the schools that reach out.”

New Mexico, Utah State, Dayton, Missouri, Creighton and Oklahoma are some of the schools that have been in contact but are yet to offer.

With 12 offers, Thomas is getting closer to narrowing his list. TCU, VCU, South Dakota, Richmond, UNO, Pepperdine and SMU are among the schools Thomas said he talks to the most.

“I talk to VCU and Richmond every day,” Thomas said. “Sometimes we talk about just life and trying to make conversation about school and how things are going. It’s not always about basketball.”

There is a family connection on the East Coast.