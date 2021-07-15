Omaha area set to host several of the top basketball recruits in the country

Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, Creighton's Greg McDermott and UNO's Derrin Hansen all plan to make appearances, along with multiple members of their staffs. All three programs are actively recruiting several players participating in the tournament.

Same goes for other big-name programs. A who's who of the game's coaching celebrities are expected to be visible along the sidelines. Plus, a throng of recruiting analysts and national reporters will travel in to document the games and the standouts. And there will be tons of social media chatter.

"To have this in our hometown, it means a lot," said Mitch Albers, the former UNO star who's been coaching with Omaha Sports Academy for five years.

OSA, which has teams competing in the 3SSB Championships, is coordinating with Adidas representatives to host the tournament this weekend.

"I grew up playing AAU hoops and you always wanted to play in these big events — but you'd have to travel to big cities just to play," Albers said. "So it's kind of a surreal feeling, to have it here. It's going to be awesome."

The arrival of this tournament could mark a seminal moment for youth basketball development in the area.