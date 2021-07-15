Omaha area set to host several of the top basketball recruits in the country

The Omaha metro area will get a glimpse of the college basketball's high-stakes recruiting scene this weekend. One of the biggest AAU hoops events of the year is coming to town.
Adidas will host its 3SSB Boys Championships Friday through Sunday at Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs.
Translation: several of the top basketball recruits in the country will be competing here.
It's Keyonte George — the No. 4 ranked player in the 2022 class on the 247Sports composite chart. And Chris Livingston (No. 5), and Kijani Wright (No. 14), and M.J. Rice (No. 22), and Julian Phillips (No. 25). Omaha Sports Academy will bring its 17u, 16, and 15u squads to the event as well.
Mikey Williams, another budding star, is expected to play. He's No. 5 on the 247Sports ranking for 2023 prospects and he's built a following of three million on Instagram.
"We have some dynamic talent, and some amazing teams," said ReeCee Hollans, head of Adidas Grassroots Basketball. "It's not often that you're able to see the future of basketball all in one gym."
Tickets will be available at the Iowa West Field House doors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hollans said they want to pack the stands.
College recruiters will surely make their way in. In all reality, the NCAA's limited window for in-person evaluations only heightens the profile of this weekend's event.
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, Creighton's Greg McDermott and UNO's Derrin Hansen all plan to make appearances, along with multiple members of their staffs. All three programs are actively recruiting several players participating in the tournament.
Same goes for other big-name programs. A who's who of the game's coaching celebrities are expected to be visible along the sidelines. Plus, a throng of recruiting analysts and national reporters will travel in to document the games and the standouts. And there will be tons of social media chatter.
"To have this in our hometown, it means a lot," said Mitch Albers, the former UNO star who's been coaching with Omaha Sports Academy for five years.
OSA, which has teams competing in the 3SSB Championships, is coordinating with Adidas representatives to host the tournament this weekend.
"I grew up playing AAU hoops and you always wanted to play in these big events — but you'd have to travel to big cities just to play," Albers said. "So it's kind of a surreal feeling, to have it here. It's going to be awesome."
The arrival of this tournament could mark a seminal moment for youth basketball development in the area.
The recent rise of high school talent here — highlighted by recent five-star recruit Hunter Sallis — has already brought an increased level of national exposure for several local boys basketball players. Now Adidas is stopping by with its AAU circuit, adding legitimacy to Omaha's improving hoops reputation.
But it's a significant moment for Hollans and her team at Adidas, too.
The company recently rebranded its AAU circuit as 3 Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) — but the pandemic, and the NCAA's lengthy recruiting dead period, initially halted some of the momentum. Last weekend's tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, marked the first full unveiling of Adidas' upgraded framework.
The competitors in this space are the two other major shoe brands that also run select basketball leagues: Nike's EYBL season culminates with the Peach Jam this weekend in South Carolina and Under Armour's UAA finals are set for later this month in Indianapolis.
So the Adidas event organizers are motivated to put on a good show this weekend in Council Bluffs.
"For us, for our AAU (circuit), this is it. This is the show," Hollans said. "This is top priority when it comes to AAU basketball."
