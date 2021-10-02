Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson commits to Oregon football

Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona State and Miami were his other two finalists.

Jackson is the No. 2-ranked player in the state for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The four-star prospect is No. 154 nationally and No. 18 at his position.

Jackson was a member of The World-Herald's Super Six as one of the state's top college football prospects. He's the last of that group to commit a college, following Central's Deshawn Woods (Missouri), Bellevue West's Kaden Helms (Oklahoma) and Micah Riley-Ducker (Auburn), Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (Nebraska) and Columbus' Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska).

Jackson will be the second recruit from the metro in as many recruiting classes to sign with Oregon. Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson was part of the Ducks' 2021 class and is now playing as a true freshman.

Oregon extended a scholarship offer to Jackson in August. He took an official visit there last weekend.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.