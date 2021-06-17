Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne commits to Northern Colorado basketball

Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne announced her commitment to Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Wayne averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in her junior season for the Eagles, helping lead them to the state semifinals. She was named second-team All-Metro and received All-Class A honorable mention.

In April, Wayne committed to West Texas A&M, a Division II school in the Texas Panhandle. But the WTAMU coaching staff, led by head coach Kristen Mattio, left in May to take over Northern Colorado. Mattio then offered Wayne an opportunity to follower her to her new school.

Northern Colorado is a Division I program located in Greeley, Colorado, that competes in the Big Sky Conference. The Bears have made the D-I NCAA tournament once, as a No. 10 seed in 2018.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.