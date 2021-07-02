Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods will announce his commitment this weekend

Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods plans to announce his commitment Saturday at noon at the North Omaha Boys & Girls Club.

Woods is the top-ranked player in the state for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The four-star prospect is the No. 149 overall prospect nationally and the No. 6 interior offensive lineman.

Woods collected more than a dozen scholarship offers from power-conference programs during his recruiting process. Last month he took official visits to Arizona State and Missouri, which are believed to be his top two contenders.

Woods will be the first of four highly ranked prospects from the Metro area to announce his commitment. Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker (No. 372 nationally) scheduled his commitment announcement for July 7. Burke's Devon Jackson (No. 161) and Bellevue West's Kaden Helms (No. 386) both remain uncommitted.

At least three other players in Nebraska have committed to power-conference schools: Columbus' Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska), Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (Nebraska) and Millard South's Gage Stenger (Kansas State).

