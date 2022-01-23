 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha North freshman Sebastian Circo has scholarship offer from Mississippi
Omaha North freshman Sebastian Circo has scholarship offer from Mississippi

Gretna’s Class A football championship was vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.

Sebastian Circo, who appeared at quarterback in one game as a freshman last fall for Omaha Burke, has transferred to Omaha North and will return there Monday with a scholarship offer from Mississippi.

Omaha North coach Larry Martin said Sunday night it’s his understanding that Circo’s offer came while he was in Florida this weekend playing in a 7-on-7 tournament with other Omahans.

Circo was 1-of-4 for 13 yards in backup duty in a 70-0 Burke win over Omaha South. Martin said Circo transferred from Burke after the first semester.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

