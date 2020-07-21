Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar among standouts in Doane basketball camp

Doane men’s basketball held its annual boys basketball team camp Monday, hosting 24 teams from across Nebraska and Colorado.
Some schools weren’t at full strength, but a number of players and teams stood out throughout the day. Here are World-Herald Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's observations from the day.
* * *
Luke Skar, Sr., F, Omaha Skutt: Skar was impressive in his three games. He finished well around the rim with both hands, and against Pius X, he made 12 points and eight rebounds. Skar plays hard and has a high basketball IQ. He seemed to always be in the proper position defensively and doesn’t shy away from physicality.
Sam Hoiberg, Sr., G, Lincoln Pius X: Hoiberg played sparingly because Pius gave a lot of players minutes, but when he did, he was extremely effective. He hit the game-winning jump shot to beat Skutt at the buzzer and has a great understanding of the game. A few passes in traffic he made were at an extremely high level.
Cam Foster, Sr., G, Adams Central: Foster outscored Highland (Co.) 12-2 in the first two minutes of the game. Adams Central is a fun team to watch when it's rolling, and Foster fits that billing. He is an aggressive scorer, plays with an edge and shot from distance well on Monday.
Jeff Cunningham, Sr., G, Ansley-Litchfield: Cunningham showed that he can be a crafty scorer and a high-level shooter from beyond the 3-point line. He’s also more athletic than one would think at first glance.
Jeron Gager, Soph., G, Ogallala: Gager will have a much bigger role for the Indians in 2020-21 than he did as a freshman. He showed that he can handle every bit of that scoring load. In a close game against Lincoln Parkview Christian, he took over offensively. He has deep range from distance, a great feel for the game and high IQ. He doesn’t turn it over an exorbitant amount and has great quickness with the ball in his hands.
Carson Roubicek, Sr., G, DC West: DC West won all three of their games in large part to Roubicek. He is a next-level athlete and is a plus shooter from distance. It shouldn’t be long before he starts hearing from schools at the next level.
Zander Beard, Jr., G, Lincoln Northeast: Beard was one player who took advantage of teams not at full strength. Against Norris in the Rockets' first game of three he scored from all three levels and showed his strength scoring with contact. He has the strength to defend bigger players when forced to switch defensively.
