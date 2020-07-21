Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar among standouts in Doane basketball camp

Jeff Cunningham, Sr., G, Ansley-Litchfield: Cunningham showed that he can be a crafty scorer and a high-level shooter from beyond the 3-point line. He’s also more athletic than one would think at first glance.

Jeron Gager, Soph., G, Ogallala: Gager will have a much bigger role for the Indians in 2020-21 than he did as a freshman. He showed that he can handle every bit of that scoring load. In a close game against Lincoln Parkview Christian, he took over offensively. He has deep range from distance, a great feel for the game and high IQ. He doesn’t turn it over an exorbitant amount and has great quickness with the ball in his hands.

Carson Roubicek, Sr., G, DC West: DC West won all three of their games in large part to Roubicek. He is a next-level athlete and is a plus shooter from distance. It shouldn’t be long before he starts hearing from schools at the next level.

Zander Beard, Jr., G, Lincoln Northeast: Beard was one player who took advantage of teams not at full strength. Against Norris in the Rockets' first game of three he scored from all three levels and showed his strength scoring with contact. He has the strength to defend bigger players when forced to switch defensively.

