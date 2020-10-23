 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Skutt's Sam Scott commits to Wyoming football
1 comment
NEBHSRECRUITING

Omaha Skutt's Sam Scott commits to Wyoming football

{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Scott

"It just seemed like the perfect fit,” Omaha Skutt's Sam Scott said of his commitment to Wyoming.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam Scott’s relationship with the Wyoming coaching staff made his decision to commit to the Cowboys easy, and the 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker announced his commitment via twitter on Thursday night.

“I just built a great relationship with (linebackers coach) Aaron Bohl and liked him a lot,” the Omaha Skutt senior said. “Just looking at the university and what they had to offer from the school to the facilities and who they are as a football team and the way they would develop their linebackers, it just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Wyoming recruited him to play inside linebacker, a position he is comfortable with. The pedigree of Wyoming linebackers in the NFL also played a factor in Scott's decision.

“They had two linebackers drafted last year,” he said. “I think I can be one of those guys.”

In the 2020 NFL draft, two former Cowboys, Logan Wilson (Round 3, No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals) and Cassh Maluia (Round 6, No. 24 to the New England Patriots) were drafted. ​

Scott had a standout junior season for Omaha North in 2019. For his senior year, he was supposed to move from outside linebacker to inside linebacker and add duties on offense as an H back.

But OPS canceled fall sports before practice was scheduled to begin in August, so that left Scott needing a place to play this fall.

Scott eventually settled on Omaha Skutt.

“Just coming in it was a fairly easy transition,” Scott said. “We obviously had to move as a family. That was a lot to handle. On top of that it was a new school and new kids. Going into Skutt, I needed to meet everyone. It was fairly easy, but it was a lot to take in. It has been really good, and I am enjoying it.”

Scott chose Wyoming over scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa Western. Nebraska also offered a walk-on roster spot.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

1 comment

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert