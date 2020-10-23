Omaha Skutt's Sam Scott commits to Wyoming football

Sam Scott’s relationship with the Wyoming coaching staff made his decision to commit to the Cowboys easy, and the 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker announced his commitment via twitter on Thursday night.
“I just built a great relationship with (linebackers coach) Aaron Bohl and liked him a lot,” the Omaha Skutt senior said. “Just looking at the university and what they had to offer from the school to the facilities and who they are as a football team and the way they would develop their linebackers, it just seemed like the perfect fit.”
Wyoming recruited him to play inside linebacker, a position he is comfortable with. The pedigree of Wyoming linebackers in the NFL also played a factor in Scott's decision.
“They had two linebackers drafted last year,” he said. “I think I can be one of those guys.”
In the 2020 NFL draft, two former Cowboys, Logan Wilson (Round 3, No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals) and Cassh Maluia (Round 6, No. 24 to the New England Patriots) were drafted.
Scott had a standout junior season for Omaha North in 2019. For his senior year, he was supposed to move from outside linebacker to inside linebacker and add duties on offense as an H back.
But OPS canceled fall sports before practice was scheduled to begin in August, so that left Scott needing a place to play this fall.
Scott eventually settled on Omaha Skutt.
“Just coming in it was a fairly easy transition,” Scott said. “We obviously had to move as a family. That was a lot to handle. On top of that it was a new school and new kids. Going into Skutt, I needed to meet everyone. It was fairly easy, but it was a lot to take in. It has been really good, and I am enjoying it.”
Scott chose Wyoming over scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa Western. Nebraska also offered a walk-on roster spot.
100% committed!!!!!🤠🟤🟡 looking forward to being a cowboy!! Thank you Wyoming coaching staff for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/0A8CEMtMBJ— Sam Scott (@SamScott_124) October 23, 2020
