Omaha Skutt's Sam Scott commits to Wyoming football

Sam Scott’s relationship with the Wyoming coaching staff made his decision to commit to the Cowboys easy, and the 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker announced his commitment via twitter on Thursday night.

“I just built a great relationship with (linebackers coach) Aaron Bohl and liked him a lot,” the Omaha Skutt senior said. “Just looking at the university and what they had to offer from the school to the facilities and who they are as a football team and the way they would develop their linebackers, it just seemed like the perfect fit.”

Wyoming recruited him to play inside linebacker, a position he is comfortable with. The pedigree of Wyoming linebackers in the NFL also played a factor in Scott's decision.

“They had two linebackers drafted last year,” he said. “I think I can be one of those guys.”

In the 2020 NFL draft, two former Cowboys, Logan Wilson (Round 3, No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals) and Cassh Maluia (Round 6, No. 24 to the New England Patriots) were drafted. ​

Scott had a standout junior season for Omaha North in 2019. For his senior year, he was supposed to move from outside linebacker to inside linebacker and add duties on offense as an H back.