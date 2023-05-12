By the time Teddy Rezac’s home-state school got on the horn to offer him a football scholarship, the Omaha Westside athlete had already seen Touchdown Jesus and the golden dome atop on Notre Dame’s campus.

Rezac had already committed to the Fighting Irish, too – on Monday. He kept the news under wraps for a few days this week, long enough that Nebraska called to extend a just-in-case offer should Rezac change his mind. It’s not in his plans.

“Notre Dame has been a dream school for me for the last two or three years,” said Rezac, who played receiver and safety for the Class A state champions, notching 62 tackles and two interceptions. The Fighting Irish envision him first as a rover/in-the-box safety to start his career and a linebacker once he bulks up and gets older.

A Friday announcement capped off a whirlwind 10 days for the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder. Before last week, Rezac’s top offer came from Boston College. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden came through Westside, Rezac said, to mainly see two other high-profile defensive prospects, 2024 safety Caleb Benning and 2025 linebacker Christian Jones. But he asked to also see Teddy Rezac, whose older brother, Dominic, is a linebacker at Vanderbilt and whose twin brother, Anthony, plays Westside’s quarterback.

“He was surprised at how tall I was,” Rezac said of Golden, the former head coach at Temple when current Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule worked as an assistant. Golden liked Rezac’s film and talked to Notre Dame director of recruiting Chad Bowden, who initially wanted Rezac out for a camp. Scratch that – Bowden offered a scholarship.

“I got a big smile,” Rezac said. And a Golden ticket, figuratively speaking.

Notre Dame wanted Rezac to visit right away. He did, getting rare attention from Notre Dame coaches on an otherwise-quiet end of the school year.

Like many schools, Notre Dame arranges an end-of-visit chat with the head coach. Rezac had seen videos of ND’s Marcus Freeman talking to a team, and the conversation lived up to it.

“He’s really cool,” Rezac said.

Rezac is the fourth 2024 in-state prospect to commit to a Power Five FBS school. He joins Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin (Missouri), Elkhorn South lineman Ashton Murphy (Nebraska) and Papillion-LaVista tight end Eric Ingwerson (Pittsburgh). The state's three highest-rated prospects — Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson, and Bellevue West receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae'vonn Hall — are all high-profile national prospects.