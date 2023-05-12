Notre Dame made its move and reaped the reward of a commit Friday when Westside athlete Teddy Rezac committed to the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder played receiver and safety for the Warriors' state-title-winning team last season.

A three-star prospect, Rezac received an in-school visit last week from Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden, subsequently visited ND's campus last weekend, and landed the scholarship offer shortly thereafter. Missouri followed suit, and Nebraska extended its scholarship offer on Thursday.

Too late. The Fighting Irish already had too big of a lead.

Rezac is the fourth 2024 in-state prospect to commit to a Power Five FBS school. He joins Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin (Missouri), Elkhorn South lineman Ashton Murphy (Nebraska) and Papillion-LaVista tight end Eric Ingwerson (Pittsburgh). The state's three highest-rated prospects — Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson, and Bellevue West receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae'vonn Hall — are all high-profile national prospects.