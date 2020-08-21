Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz receives offer from Nebraska football

Omaha Westside senior Koby Bretz became the latest in-state football player to receive an offer from Nebraska.

"It is pretty nice getting an offer from your home state school," the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety said of the offer. "It is really different than getting an offer from all the other schools."

The other schools that have offered Bretz are Kansas State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Ohio, Buffalo, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois.

Scott Frost called Bretz to extend the offer but first he wanted to know more about what makes Bretz tick.

“He was asking me questions about why I love football and what would make me stop playing football,” Bretz said of the conversation. “I was just telling him I love competing with my guys. After that he said it gave him a good idea of the person I am and I would be a great addition to the team then he extended the offer.”

Bretz primarily plays safety for Westside and will likely be at that position in college. That is the position the staff at NU would like him to at least start his career at. As he gains more weight he could possibly move to an outside linebacker.