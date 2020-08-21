Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz receives offer from Nebraska football

Omaha Westside senior Koby Bretz became the latest in-state football player to receive an offer from Nebraska.
"It is pretty nice getting an offer from your home state school," the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety said of the offer. "It is really different than getting an offer from all the other schools."
The other schools that have offered Bretz are Kansas State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Ohio, Buffalo, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois.
Scott Frost called Bretz to extend the offer but first he wanted to know more about what makes Bretz tick.
“He was asking me questions about why I love football and what would make me stop playing football,” Bretz said of the conversation. “I was just telling him I love competing with my guys. After that he said it gave him a good idea of the person I am and I would be a great addition to the team then he extended the offer.”
Bretz primarily plays safety for Westside and will likely be at that position in college. That is the position the staff at NU would like him to at least start his career at. As he gains more weight he could possibly move to an outside linebacker.
Bretz is more than just a good football player. As a sophomore, he won a silver medal at the Class A state diving championships. Something he now just does for fun in order to focus on football.
Before the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting in March, Bretz planned to attend junior days at Nebraska and Minnesota. Iowa State has also shown interest but haven’t offered. He had planned to attend camps at Minnesota and a “mega camp” in Florida this summer.
He is also using his connections with his private trainer, former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby, to build his recruiting profile.
“Mike has been helping me with that a lot,” Bretz said. “He probably knows every coach you can think of. Most coaches direct message me on Twitter and I just take it from there.”
Bretz’s teammates Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and Cole Payton (North Dakota State) are already committed to D-I schools.
Westside open the 2020 regular season on Thursday night as they host rival Creighton Prep.
After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m blessed to have received a offer from Nebraska ☠️ pic.twitter.com/cqvzopVWGf— Koby Bretz #25 (@BretzKoby) August 22, 2020
