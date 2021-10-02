Oregon 'had all the pieces' for Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson

Devon Jackson was thinking beyond the field when he committed Saturday to Oregon.

The Omaha Burke linebacker said it was the Ducks’ sports business program that sold him the most.

“I think that’s important," he said after announcing his decision on Twitter. “Because you know football is not going to be there forever. No one ever knows when the time is up for football. It’s a dangerous sport and you never know. Your last day could be next week.

“So the next step after football is very important to me and my family. Above all, that was what really impressed me and my parents.”

He said he considers Oregon’s inside linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson, one of the best in the nation. He sat in the linebackers room when he visited the Eugene campus last weekend, and they were very welcoming to him.

“I feel like that’s the best love you can get," Jackson said. “So all aspects, football, after football, I think Oregon had all the pieces that I needed and wanted for me.”