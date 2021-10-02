Oregon 'had all the pieces' for Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson

Devon Jackson was thinking beyond the field when he committed Saturday to Oregon.
The Omaha Burke linebacker said it was the Ducks’ sports business program that sold him the most.
“I think that’s important," he said after announcing his decision on Twitter. “Because you know football is not going to be there forever. No one ever knows when the time is up for football. It’s a dangerous sport and you never know. Your last day could be next week.
“So the next step after football is very important to me and my family. Above all, that was what really impressed me and my parents.”
He said he considers Oregon’s inside linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson, one of the best in the nation. He sat in the linebackers room when he visited the Eugene campus last weekend, and they were very welcoming to him.
“I feel like that’s the best love you can get," Jackson said. “So all aspects, football, after football, I think Oregon had all the pieces that I needed and wanted for me.”
When he joins the Ducks, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder will be their second defender from Omaha and the Metro Conference. Avante Dickerson is a freshman defensive back from Westside — All-Nebraska last year when the Warriors were state champions — who had played in two games before Saturday.
During their several conversations on campus, Dickerson said he’d support whatever Jackson decided “but I want you here.”
Jackson’s response: “Well, bro, I’m coming here.”
“He was pretty excited," Jackson said. “He said he can’t wait until I get there. Two kids from Nebraska, we’ll have fun and try to win for Oregon.”
Arizona State and Miami were his other two finalists. He said those turn-down conversations Saturday were the worst part of the recruiting process.
Jackson is the No. 2-ranked player in the state for the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The four-star prospect is No. 154 nationally and No. 18 at his position.
Jackson was a member of The World-Herald's Super Six as one of the state's top college football prospects. He's the last of that group to commit a college, following Central's Deshawn Woods (Missouri), Bellevue West's Kaden Helms (Oklahoma) and Micah Riley-Ducker (Auburn), Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (Nebraska) and Columbus' Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska).
Jackson’s parents are former standout Illinois athletes.
His father, Bobby, was a three-year starter at defensive back, a team captain and made the All-Big Ten second team as a senior on the Illini’s 2001 conference championship team. His mother, the former Chequetta Bearfield, has three all-class golds and six Class A golds from the 1997 and 1998 state meets and was a two-time All-America sprinter at college.
COMMITTED❗️🦆💚🖤 @CoachKWils @coach_cristobal #goducks #scoducks @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/xhgr8gnbqb— Devon Jackson (@DevontheJet402) October 2, 2021