Eric Ingwerson could be the first Nebraskan to be a Pitt Panther.

The Papillion-La Vista tight end/defensive end, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound junior, committed to Pittsburgh on Tuesday after a weekend visit. His primary recruiter has been tight ends coach Tim Salem.

“Coach Salem reached out to me a couple months ago," Ingwerson said. “Since then we have built a relationship, leading me to going on a visit to Pitt. He showed me around campus and there’s a lot of businesses where I can intern.”

Ingwerson said he felt a good vibe and a fit.

“They were all positive, both coaches and players towards each other, making a fun place to be while also playing with a chip on their shoulder during practice," he said. “The coaching staff was amazing. I could tell they cared about me and wanted what was best for me which is a huge reason why I committed.”

Coached by Pat Narduzzi, Pitt was the first Power Five school to offer Ingwerson. Northern Illinois (FBS) and Northern Iowa (FCS) were the first to offer. Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota were other schools Ingwerson said were strongly interested.

Last season, Ingwerson was named to the All-Metro Conference third team as a defensive end. At that position, he made 27 solo and 24 assisted tackles in 10 games. Eleven tackles resulted in lost yardage, including 4½ sacks. He caught 10 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh does not include hometowns on its all-time football lettermen list, but it’s believed no one from Nebraska has played football there.

