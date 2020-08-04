Papio South's Ava LeGrand commits to K-State volleyball, hopes to make immediate impact

The chance to make an immediate impact helped shape Ava LeGrand’s collegiate decision.

The first-team All-Nebraska volleyball selection committed to Kansas State. She informed coaches of her decision Monday and announced it on Twitter later that day.

“I wanted to be able to play and make an impact as a freshman," she said. “And it’s only three hours away, so that will be nice."

The 6-foot LeGrand was the youngest member of last year’s All-Nebraska team, making the squad as a sophomore. Her versatile play helped Papillion-La Vista South, seeded seventh in the eight-team state tournament, capture its fourth title and first since 2012.

LeGrand had 485 assists, 425 digs, 300 kills and 119 blocks. She had the block on championship point as Papio South defeated Gretna in five sets for the Class A crown.

She is the final returning All-Nebraska selection to announce her college plans. Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause is committed to Nebraska, the SkyHawks’ Allie Gray will go to Arizona State and Papillion-La Vista’s Norah Sis will attend Creighton.

Ava is the youngest of three LeGrand sisters who have excelled in volleyball for the Titans. Oldest sister Raegan played collegiately at USC and Mara plays at Regis University in Denver.