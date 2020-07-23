Pleasanton's Tyce Westland commits to Wyoming football

Tyce Westland had a Zoom call that changed his life on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior at Pleasanton thought it would be a regular call with another football staff when the staff at Wyoming set up a virtual visit with him. At the end of the call, the Cowboys offered him a scholarship.

“They just offered me at the end of the call, which was surprising,” Westland said. “They told me they would evaluate my senior film and told me they would evaluate from there. I slept on it, and when I woke up I decided I wanted to commit there.”

Westland called Cowboy assistant coach Aaron Bohl on Wednesday afternoon and told him he wanted to play college football in Laramie. Thursday night he announced his commitment on Twitter.

“It’s (Wyoming) been on my radar for some time now,” said Westland, who chose the Cowboys over multiple Division II offers.

“At the beginning of my recruiting process, they were one of the first programs to reach out to me.”

Westland grew up around football. His father Ricci has been the head coach at Pleasanton his entire life. Last season, Westland led the Bulldogs to the Class D-2 state championship. He was the team leader in receptions (54), receiving yards (955) and receiving touchdowns (13).