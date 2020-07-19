AAU results: Tucker DeVries scores 27; Saint Thomas makes five 3-pointers

17U

KC Run GMC 73, OSA Adidas 3SSB 72: OSA held a two-point lead late but a turnover led to a coast-to-coast go-ahead three-point play by five-star 2022 wing Mark Mitchell with about five seconds to play. The Crusaders didn’t get a shot off on the final possession. Hunter Sallis (Millard North) led OSA with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists while Saint Thomas (Millard North) added 14 points and seven boards. Mitchell led all scorers with 24 and Tamar Bates, a 2021 guard with an offer from Creighton among others, chipped in 17 points for Run GMC.

OSA Adidas 3SSB 88, KC Run GMC 16U 86, 2OT: Tucker DeVries (Waukee, Iowa) put OSA on his back, and got some help from Sallis as the Crusaders notched their first win of the day. OSA used a 9-0 run late to take an 80-73 lead, but RUN GMC battled back to tie the game 84-84 and send it into overtime. Run GMC struck first but OSA's Lucas Vogt (BRLD) tied it at the free-throw line. The Crusaders forced a turnover to get the last shot but came up empty. The only points in the second overtime came on a pair of Sallis free throws and the Crusaders got a stop then ran out the clock to seal it. DeVries finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while Sallis added 21 points.