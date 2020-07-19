AAU results: Tucker DeVries scores 27; Saint Thomas makes five 3-pointers

World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter was at the KC Run GMC Showcase this weekend.
Here are his observations and standouts.
* * *
17U
KC Run GMC 73, OSA Adidas 3SSB 72: OSA held a two-point lead late but a turnover led to a coast-to-coast go-ahead three-point play by five-star 2022 wing Mark Mitchell with about five seconds to play. The Crusaders didn’t get a shot off on the final possession. Hunter Sallis (Millard North) led OSA with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists while Saint Thomas (Millard North) added 14 points and seven boards. Mitchell led all scorers with 24 and Tamar Bates, a 2021 guard with an offer from Creighton among others, chipped in 17 points for Run GMC.
OSA Adidas 3SSB 88, KC Run GMC 16U 86, 2OT: Tucker DeVries (Waukee, Iowa) put OSA on his back, and got some help from Sallis as the Crusaders notched their first win of the day. OSA used a 9-0 run late to take an 80-73 lead, but RUN GMC battled back to tie the game 84-84 and send it into overtime. Run GMC struck first but OSA's Lucas Vogt (BRLD) tied it at the free-throw line. The Crusaders forced a turnover to get the last shot but came up empty. The only points in the second overtime came on a pair of Sallis free throws and the Crusaders got a stop then ran out the clock to seal it. DeVries finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while Sallis added 21 points.
OSA Adidas 3SSB 70, Howard Pulley 65: DeVries went down early with full-body cramps and Sallis left with about six minutes to go, but the rest of the Crusaders stepped up to finish the day 2-1. Pulley led 65-62 with just under four minutes to play, but Danair Dempsey (Papillion-La Vista South) hit a 3 to tie, Thomas scored inside to give OSA the lead and Vogt sealed it with a 3. Thomas led the way with 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting (5 of 9 from 3) and 7 of 9 from the foul line. Denim Johnson (Omaha Central) chipped in 10 points, three steals and two blocks while Cam Binder (Auburn) and Dempsey scored nine points apiece.
16U
Howard Pulley (Minneapolis) 57, OSA Adidas 3SSB 53: OSA led 29-22 at halftime thanks to Papillion-La Vista junior Kyle Ingwerson’s seven first-half points. Omaha Creighton Prep junior Luke Jungers led OSA with 10 while Omaha Westside junior guard Reggie Thomas finished with eight. Ingwerson finished with seven as did juniors Jackson Page (Omaha Central) and Josh Dix (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln).
KC Run GMC 69, OSA Adidas 3SSB 64: OSA raced to an 11-4 lead behind Omaha Westside junior Reggie Thomas’ nine first-half points, but Run GMC would come back to take a 29-24 halftime lead. Down as many as 12 in the second half, OSA used three 3-pointers by Central guard PJ Davis to cut the lead to four at the midway point of the second half. Dix scored 12 of his team-high 20 in the second half and Davis finished with 14. Thomas was the other double-digit scorer with 12.
15U
Drive 5 (Kansas City, Kan.) 59, OSA Adidas 3SSB 57: Lincoln Southwest sophomore Rylan Smith’s 20-point outing wasn’t enough. Smith banked in a 3-pointer to tie the game 57-57 with 1:45 to play, but neither side scored again until a wild OSA put-back attempt led to a fast break and a go-ahead layup for Drive 5 with 30 seconds to play. Drive 5 defended the final OSA play well, and the Crusaders had to settle for a deep contested 3 at the buzzer that was off target. Connor Millikan (Platteview) added 13 points and four rebounds.
OSA Adidas 3SSB 85, KC Run GMC 84: Millikan earned a trip to the foul line thanks to a well-executed baseline inbounds play with 4.2 on the clock, then knocked down both shots to give OSA a one-point lead. OSA finished the game with a stop, forcing a tough 3-pointer at the buzzer that didn’t fall. After a rough shooting performance in the first game, the Crusaders bounced back in Game 2 and shot the ball well from the perimeter with a lot of contributors led by Rylan Smith (Lincoln Southwest) and Millikan.
Howard Pulley 76, OSA Adidas 74: OSA jumped to a 19-7 lead but let the game slip away down the stretch. An 8-0 run late put Pulley up 74-65, but a 3 by Mitch Scholl and two more by Jaxon Stueve allowed the Crusaders to cut it to two with 18.2 to play. OSA forced a turnover and had three chances to score but came up empty all three times. Millikan led the way with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Tate Odvody scored all 21 of his points in the first half and Stueve chipped in 11, shooting 3 of 4 from deep.
