Bellevue West's Kaden Helms picks up power-conference offers within hours of each other

Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms waited months to receive his second power-conference offer. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior added two more within hours of each other.

The first came from Nebraska. Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day Division I schools can contact players in the 2022 class directly. Helms was asked to call NU assistant coach Barrett Ruud on Wednesday afternoon.

They connected around 2 p.m., which is when NU coaches told Helms they want him to be a Husker.

"It was exciting," Helms said. "I have been in contact with them for a while now. Me and Coach Ruud have been building a bond and a relationship and it was exciting for it to actually happen."

An hour and a half later, Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman told Helms to call Purdue tight ends coach Ryan Wallace.

"Me and Coach Wallace have been talking for a while," Helms said. "They talked about the program and how good they are academically and at football. He said he likes my athletic ability and how I play football, so he offered me."

Iowa State offered Helms on Dec. 9. Since then, ISU wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock have continued to build the relationship with him.