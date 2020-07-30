Bellevue West's Kaden Helms picks up power-conference offers within hours of each other

Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms waited months to receive his second power-conference offer. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior added two more within hours of each other.
The first came from Nebraska. Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day Division I schools can contact players in the 2022 class directly. Helms was asked to call NU assistant coach Barrett Ruud on Wednesday afternoon.
They connected around 2 p.m., which is when NU coaches told Helms they want him to be a Husker.
"It was exciting," Helms said. "I have been in contact with them for a while now. Me and Coach Ruud have been building a bond and a relationship and it was exciting for it to actually happen."
An hour and a half later, Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman told Helms to call Purdue tight ends coach Ryan Wallace.
"Me and Coach Wallace have been talking for a while," Helms said. "They talked about the program and how good they are academically and at football. He said he likes my athletic ability and how I play football, so he offered me."
Iowa State offered Helms on Dec. 9. Since then, ISU wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock have continued to build the relationship with him.
“I call Coach Scheelhaase and Coach Heacock every week or so and keep up with them,” he said. “It is a good relationship and they want me to get on campus for a visit after all of the COVID stuff is over.”
Stanford, Kansas State and Penn State are also interested.
Helms’ recruitment could be moving faster if not for COVID-19 and the suspension of in-person recruiting for all Division I schools through at least Aug. 31. He had planned on making unofficial visits or attending camps at Kansas State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Iowa State and UNLV this summer.
Helms' growth since his sophomore season has been impressive. He finished last season at 6-4, 185 pounds.
“I’ve been eating more and working out two times a day during quarantine,” he said. “I gained 10 pounds during quarantine and 15 during basketball season and the offseason so far.”
He finished his sophomore season with 16 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!