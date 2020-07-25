Creighton Prep's Luke Jungers is adjusting to later AAU season, but he's still getting offers

Luke Jungers received his first Division I offer a month ago when Tennessee Tech decided they liked what they saw in his film.
“The coaches called me after they saw me play, and I sent them some game film,” the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Creighton Prep junior said. “They just said they thought I could come in and make an early impact.”
Tennessee Tech coach John Pelfrey was a star at Kentucky from 1988-1992 before making stops as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, Marshall and Florida. He was the Sun Belt coach of the year while serving as the head coach at South Alabama. A four year stint as head coach at Arkansas preceded a second stint at Florida and three years as an assistant at Alabama prior to being named head coach at Tennessee Tech.
Pelfry sees a lot of himself as a player in Jungers.
“Being a stretch four that can handle the ball is what he was,” Jungers said. “More of a skilled big than anything else.”
A week after Tech offered, Jungers received his second Division I offer when Coastal Carolina called.
“One of my old coaches (James Bankhead) that I work out with knew the head coach there,” he said. “They gave me a call, and I got the offer.”
Tennessee Tech and Coastal Carolina are the only two schools that have offered, but Jungers has heard from more than a handful of others. North Dakota State, UNO, South Dakota State, Butler, Iowa, North Dakota, Liberty, Utah State, Colorado State, Belmont and Idaho have all shown interest.
He was hoping to take visits and attend elite camps this summer. That changed with the NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus.
“I was hoping to go on another visit to South Dakota State,” Jungers said. “I am planning on going on a few visits when it opens up. I want to get to Butler, North Dakota State, Coastal Carolina and Tennessee Tech.”
A late start playing for OSA Crusaders 16U Adidas 3SSB due to the pandemic has been an adjustment not only for him but his teammates.
“I think everyone that is playing right now can definitely tell there has been a six month break and has hurt all of us,” he said. “Being a little out of game shape whether it's fatigue or being able to make shots later in games. I do feel like it's getting better since we started playing.”
College coaches have had to adjust to not being in the gym to see prospects as well.
“The live streaming will help even though coaches would prefer to see us in person,” he said. “It’s better than word of mouth and better than nothing.”
Jungers averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He knows he will likely have a larger role in the Prep offense as a junior and has spent the offseason working on his overall game.
“Off the dribble I am a lot more comfortable shooting and getting to the rim,” he said. "My ball handling and vision for passing has gotten better.”
