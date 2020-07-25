Creighton Prep's Luke Jungers is adjusting to later AAU season, but he's still getting offers

He was hoping to take visits and attend elite camps this summer. That changed with the NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus.

“I was hoping to go on another visit to South Dakota State,” Jungers said. “I am planning on going on a few visits when it opens up. I want to get to Butler, North Dakota State, Coastal Carolina and Tennessee Tech.”

A late start playing for OSA Crusaders 16U Adidas 3SSB due to the pandemic has been an adjustment not only for him but his teammates.

“I think everyone that is playing right now can definitely tell there has been a six month break and has hurt all of us,” he said. “Being a little out of game shape whether it's fatigue or being able to make shots later in games. I do feel like it's getting better since we started playing.”

College coaches have had to adjust to not being in the gym to see prospects as well.

“The live streaming will help even though coaches would prefer to see us in person,” he said. “It’s better than word of mouth and better than nothing.”