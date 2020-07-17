Division I interest in Millard North's Saint Thomas continues to ramp up

Saint Thomas saw his recruitment take off after a strong junior season where he led Millard North in rebounding (6.6) and was second in scoring (15.8), assists (4.2) and steals (1.8).

In May, Mississippi was the first power conference school to offer Thomas a scholarship. TCU and Virginia Tech followed suit in June. He received his ninth Division I offer when Valparaiso offered on Tuesday. UNO, Wofford, South Dakota, UC Santa Barbara and VCU had previously offered.

The interest continues to ramp up for him, particularly after a strong showing in two AAU games Saturday night, where Thomas played for OSA Adidas 3SSB.

“I heard from a lot of schools this past week and a couple of new power five schools,” the 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing said. “Missouri and Oklahoma are the two that stick out.”

With the suspension of in-person recruiting, Thomas and prospects like him are counting on coaches to watch live streams or highlight videos, and virtual visits or zoom calls with coaches are now the norm for college prospects. Wofford, VCU, Valparaiso and UC Santa Barbara are four schools that Thomas has visited virtually.

If the in-person recruiting suspension gets lifted, one school he wants to visit or build a stronger relationship with is Creighton.

“I’m really hoping to look at Creighton,” he said. “They want me to go play with their guys when it opens up.”

This weekend, Thomas and his OSA teammates Hunter Sallis (Millard North), Tucker DeVries (Waukee, Iowa), and Jadin Johnson (Millard North) are headed to a showcase event where they will be playing against some of the top names in the region.