Isaac Traudt's recruitment grows with six power-conference offers in one week

Oklahoma State, Creighton and Kansas State are the schools he said he talks to the most.

Traudt has also been on the Jays' radar for months. CU assistant Paul Lusk saw him play in a district final against Omaha Creighton Prep in early March.

“(Greg McDermott and I) were just having a normal conversation because we have been communicating for three months,” Traudt said. “He just said he thought it was fitting that because it was the first time he could call me that they offered me. I think it’s a great school and would fit my playing style.”

He unofficially visited CU for the Jays’ regular-season finale, a Big East title-clinching win over Seton Hall.

“I was really impressed by the fan base and how the coaches communicate with the players before the game,” Traudt said. “Me and the other recruits there got to watch film with them before the game. Obviously, their playing style I really like, and I like their coaching staff a lot. Everything about that visit was really cool.”

The spotlight is brighter than ever for this unassuming budding star. That won't change his work ethic. He knows what he needs to improve to continue the recruiting momentum.