Sautter: Standout performers from Warren Academy Top Prospects Showcase

The first Warren Academy Top Prospects Showcase took place at the Omaha Sports Complex in southwest Omaha on Saturday.
Here are World-Herald Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's standout performers from the Showcase.
Thomas Fidone, TE, Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa): Led by Fidone, the tight end group had clearly the most talent. Virtually every time Fidone steps on the field he is going to be a standout performer. His footwork is phenomenal. He is a true hands catcher and has a massive catch radius. A 4.63 40-yard dash was his time on Saturday which for his size at 6-foot-6, 223-pounds is great.
James Carnie, TE, Norris: If Fidone had the best day at tight end Carnie wasn’t far behind. The 6-5, 222-pound senior has a great frame and is a fluid route runner. Carnie, a Miami (Ohio) commit ran the fastest 40 time by a tight end at 4.6 flat. Carnie is in regular contact with Nebraska tight end coach Sean Beckton and Scott Frost.
Kaden Helms, TE, Bellevue West: The Bellevue West junior holds just one offer from Iowa State. Just a junior, Helms will benefit greatly from an expanded role in the high powered T-Bird offense and more film for coaches to evaluate. Helms registered a 4.4 pro agility time and a 33-inch vertical Saturday.
Eli Raridon, TE, Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa): Raridon holds an offer from Iowa State and Buffalo. At 6-6, 210-pounds Raridon showed he has power as an inline blocker and the speed to separate from defenders. Iowa has shown interest as well as Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Ben Brahmer, TE, Pierce: Just a sophomore, Brahmer has the ideal frame — at 6-4, 185-pounds — to be in the conversation as a high level prospect. A crisp route runner with great length, Brahmer is an in-state name to keep an eye on as his high school career progresses.
Cole Payton, QB, Omaha Westside: Payton only participated in the throwing portion of the day, but that was more than enough. The senior and North Dakota State commit was accurate and showed his improved throwing motion and sped up release.
Zane Flores, QB, Gretna: You would have to look pretty hard to find a more polished quarterback in the area at a young age. The sophomore's footwork is quick, his arm strength is strong, his attitude and work ethic remind you of Payton as a quiet and confident worker. As his high school career continues, he will be a name most college recruiters will want to learn more about.
Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha Central: The second best group of the day was likely the offensive line. Woods as the headliner didn’t disappoint. The juniors' physics is something to behold. His physical frame is almost textbook at 6-foot-5, and 270-pounds. In one-on-one action, he won significantly more than he lost against both speed and power rushers.
Isaac Zatechka, OL, Elkhorn South: Zatechka’s technique is nearly flawless. The senior’s strong base allows him to set in position with ease, and his footwork is something most college programs would love to have in their program.
Hunter Push, OL, Omaha North: Push is a much improved pass blocker as evident in the one-on-one pass blocking matchups. The senior South Dakota commit finished multiple blocks driving defenders into the ground.
Chris Graham, OL, Omaha Burke: Compact and powerful with quick feet is the best way to describe Graham. The senior will be an anchor on the interior of the offensive line for Burke this fall.
Gunnar Gottulla, OL, Lincoln Southeast: Just a sophomore, Gottulla has the ideal frame at 6-5, 250-pounds. It’s not just the frame that is intriguing in Gottula as he can be a mauler and doesn’t back down from a challenge.
Mike Leatherdale, DL, Wayne: Strength, power and some speed is what you get from Leatherdale. The senior isn’t near a finished product but that 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame as an interior lineman certainly is intriguing.
Kaedyn Reynolds, DL, Omaha Central: Reynolds is the ultimate speed rusher in a 4-3 defensive front. He also looks like he has quick enough hips and the speed to drop in coverage as an outside linebacker in a 3-4. The senior was relentless in one-on-one battles, winning more than he lost against some high level competition.
Nolan Milius, DL, Lincoln Southwest: Milius is another relentless speed rusher. He just kept coming in one-on-ones and has a great frame at 6-4, 215-pounds to add weight in the right college system.
Sam Sledge, DL, Creighton Prep: Sledge more than held his own as one of the few sophomore’s to compete in the defensive line drills on Saturday. At 6-4, 245-pounds Sledge will play some tight end offensively for the Junior Jays this fall. His future is likely going to be as a defensive lineman or potentially interior offensive lineman.
Alex Bullock, WR, Creighton Prep: Bullock doesn’t drop much, if anything. He is a crisp route runner, has the speed to separate and some showed he has some of — if not the best — hands in the state on Saturday. Not only is he a great hands catcher, he has next level athleticism registering a 38.7-inch vertical jump and 4.19 second pro agility.
