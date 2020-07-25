Sautter: Standout performers from Warren Academy Top Prospects Showcase

Eli Raridon, TE, Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa): Raridon holds an offer from Iowa State and Buffalo. At 6-6, 210-pounds Raridon showed he has power as an inline blocker and the speed to separate from defenders. Iowa has shown interest as well as Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Ben Brahmer, TE, Pierce: Just a sophomore, Brahmer has the ideal frame — at 6-4, 185-pounds — to be in the conversation as a high level prospect. A crisp route runner with great length, Brahmer is an in-state name to keep an eye on as his high school career progresses.

Cole Payton, QB, Omaha Westside: Payton only participated in the throwing portion of the day, but that was more than enough. The senior and North Dakota State commit was accurate and showed his improved throwing motion and sped up release.

Zane Flores, QB, Gretna: You would have to look pretty hard to find a more polished quarterback in the area at a young age. The sophomore's footwork is quick, his arm strength is strong, his attitude and work ethic remind you of Payton as a quiet and confident worker. As his high school career continues, he will be a name most college recruiters will want to learn more about.