Sautter: Standouts from Westside-Burke 7-on-7 football scrimmage

1. Cole Payton was impressive. The North Dakota State quarterback commit returns as the unquestioned leader for Westside. On Monday he made a handful of "make you shake your head and laugh" throws. One he thread the needle by splitting three defenders for a 10-yard gain to senior wide receiver/defensive back Cedrian Haywood. Two plays later he looked right and fired the ball on a dime to Haywood, who did the rest for a touchdown. Not only did Payton play quarterback, he filled in at safety at times and caught a touchdown pass playing tight end.

2. Burke has size at receiver. Brayden Loftin is every bit of 6-foot-5 and pushing 200 pounds. He has enough speed to separate from defenders and showed he can go up and get a deep ball when needed. Just a junior, Loftin is a revelation and should be on the radar of college programs. Pair Loftin with an athlete like Devon Jackson on the outside and Burke has a lot to like at receiver. Jackson, the nationally ranked junior linebacker prospect, made two great catches. One on a hitch route and he took off with his blazing speed. Another where he just climbed the ladder in the red zone and grabbed a touchdown over a defender. Throw in tight end Hunter Eichelberger, and the Bulldogs have plenty of size catching footballs.