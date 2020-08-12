Practice report: As Bellevue West looks to reload on offense, the defense should be solid

In the secondary, senior Christian Lilienkamp is a returning starter at safety. Sophomore Gio Contreras or junior Preston Ames are contenders for the other safety spot. At corner, juniors Will Kieser, Jaelin Avant and senior Trevon Jones will likely see significant playing time.

Offensively the T-Birds have big shoes to fill with the graduation of three All-Nebraska players: Quarterback Nate Glantz, wide receiver Zavier Betts and running back Jay Ducker. Receiver is well-stocked for Bellevue West, led by Iowa commit Keagan Johnson. Incoming freshman Daevonn Hall will need to adjust to the speed of varsity football quickly, while power conference recruits Micah Riley and fellow junior Kaden Helms should be the inside receivers in the T-Birds' four wide offense. Helms could also play on the outside if needed.

The unknown

Glantz is gone, leaving a wide-open quarterback competition. One of four inexperienced signal callers will run the show, with junior Nick Chanez having the most experience in the T-Bird offense. Chanez was 6-of-8 for 7 yards in spot duty last season. Luke Johansen has the most varsity game experience. He started at quarterback the past two seasons at Bellevue East. Two other names who could emerge are junior Hunter Brown and freshman Daniel Kaelin.