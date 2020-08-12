Practice report: As Bellevue West looks to reload on offense, the defense should be solid

Bellevue West won its second state title in three years last season. The expectation for the T-Birds in 2020 is a return to the top of Class A football.
World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter attended Bellevue West’s practice on Monday. His notes and observations are below.
The known
Bellevue West's offense gets most of the attention. Last season however, the T-Bird defense held opponents to 65 total points in 13 games. With All-Nebraska linebacker Jack McDonnell returning, alongside middle linebacker Kier Kier and outside linebacker Jaden Roberts, the defense could be just as good — if not better — in 2020.
The strength of the defense isn’t just at the linebacker position. Senior Ryan Rogers looks healthy after missing most of his junior season due to a knee injury. Rogers moved to defensive end in the offseason and looks like a natural fit at the position. Junior Ardan Jenkins looks to be the leader for the other defensive end spot.
The interior of the defensive line lost two anchors in TJ Griffin and David Shannon. A move from the offensive line to defensive line for 6-foot-1, 285-pound junior Caden Camese and the return of 6-1, 308-pound sophomore David Waller should provide more than enough firepower in the middle.
In the secondary, senior Christian Lilienkamp is a returning starter at safety. Sophomore Gio Contreras or junior Preston Ames are contenders for the other safety spot. At corner, juniors Will Kieser, Jaelin Avant and senior Trevon Jones will likely see significant playing time.
Offensively the T-Birds have big shoes to fill with the graduation of three All-Nebraska players: Quarterback Nate Glantz, wide receiver Zavier Betts and running back Jay Ducker. Receiver is well-stocked for Bellevue West, led by Iowa commit Keagan Johnson. Incoming freshman Daevonn Hall will need to adjust to the speed of varsity football quickly, while power conference recruits Micah Riley and fellow junior Kaden Helms should be the inside receivers in the T-Birds' four wide offense. Helms could also play on the outside if needed.
The unknown
Glantz is gone, leaving a wide-open quarterback competition. One of four inexperienced signal callers will run the show, with junior Nick Chanez having the most experience in the T-Bird offense. Chanez was 6-of-8 for 7 yards in spot duty last season. Luke Johansen has the most varsity game experience. He started at quarterback the past two seasons at Bellevue East. Two other names who could emerge are junior Hunter Brown and freshman Daniel Kaelin.
The offensive line returns only two starters, both on the interior. Junior Henry Rickels (6-4, 275 pounds) is receiving some FBS interest and senior left guard Kekoa Chai returns. Filling the three other positions on the line will be vital to the success of the T-Bird's high-powered offense.
Junior LJ Richardson appears to be the leader to replace Ducker. Richardson likely won’t break school records, but he and Contreras will be called upon a lot early.
