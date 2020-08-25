Prep's Alex Bullock sees hard work pay off with first Division I scholarship offer

Alex Bullock felt some validation for his hard work on Aug. 12, when he received his first Division I scholarship offer from South Dakota State.
“I was excited because I have been working for a while to get my first offer,” the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Creighton Prep senior said. “I was glad that it all paid off.”
Although he is happy, Bullock isn’t satisfied.
“I still have a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I feel like I deserved it a long time ago.”
FBS schools Northern Illinois and Washington State have shown interest but are yet to offer.
“Those are the three recruiting me the most right now,” he said. “(Washington State) said if I get my 40 time down to 4.5 or 4.49 they will maybe offer me.”
Ivy league schools Dartmouth and Harvard have also shown interest.
A two-way player, Bullock started at wide receiver and safety as a junior. His personal best 40-yard dash time is 4.59 seconds. He caught 23 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown as a junior and moved from corner to safety in the middle of the year. This season he is likely to play more cornerback on defense.
“SDSU sees me more as a safety or outside linebacker type,” he said. "My recruitment is all over. Some schools see me as a hybrid defender and some see me as a wide receiver. I want to play receiver in college, but I guess I’m being recruited as an athlete.”
Bullock knows what he is looking for in a college football program.
“The main thing is not even football,” he said. “Seeing myself in the environment and community around the program. Also somewhere that I get along with the coaches and have a good relationship. I want to go somewhere that wins or competes for championships.”
Bullock has had the fortune to learn from one of the best quarterbacks in Prep’s history the past two offseasons. Easton Stick, a former All-American at North Dakota State who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, needs receivers to catch passes when he's back in Omaha. Bullock has been one of those.
“It’s great,” Bullock said. “When he is in Omaha I've worked out with him three or four times a summer the last two summers.”
