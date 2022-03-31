Quarterback Zane Flores' accuracy leads to a flurry of Power Five scholarship offers

Since as early as Zane Flores can remember, football has been part of his everyday life. It doesn’t appear that will be changing anytime soon.

The Gretna quarterback, who happens to be the top quarterback recruit in the state for the 2023 class, has offers from various power conference schools.

Flores still remembers the moment when he got his first offer from Bowling Green.

“I was coming home from school, and they called me that night,” said Flores. “I was just kind of shocked. It was super cool. I wasn’t really expecting it.

A flurry of offers have come in since. Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh and Washington have offered the three-star quarterback.

“Each of them is super awesome,” he said. “I still get a super good feeling from them.”

The sixth-ranked player in Nebraska, according to the 247Sports composite service, is coming off a season where he threw for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns as Gretna played in the Class A final.

Gretna won, but since then the NSAA has stripped the title from Gretna — meaning there is no official 2021 Class A football champion. But that hasn’t kept Flores from remaining proud of everything the team accomplished.

“We all worked our tails off the whole offseason,” Flores said, “and to see that pay off, that was really awesome.”

Flores feels he is continuing to improve his overall play, with a focus on throwing accuracy.

“I think that is a big thing that improved for me this past season,” Flores said. “Just being as accurate as possible.”

Gretna coach Mike Kayl continues to be wowed by Flores’ abilities and ranks him up at the top of the list of players he’s coached.

“He’s probably the most accurate quarterback that I’ve been around,” Kayl said. “Zane checks all the boxes, you know, he can make all the throws. He is just about as consistent as they come.”

Flores credits much of this to the work he puts in with Gretna’s wide receivers during the offseason. Whenever he reaches out to them about throwing, they are always eager to get out to the field.

“It’s just repetition in the offseason,” he said. “Just throwing with the receivers, getting the timing down with my receivers in the offseason on routes. That was a big part of it.”

Confidence is an essential part of Flores’ game, especially as a quarterback. He knows that he has to be a leader and play confidently. He believes the more he plays, the better leader he becomes. His play often sets the bar for the rest of the team.

“As a quarterback, you can’t go out there and play scared. You got to be a leader for your team. You got to be confident,” he said. “A team’s not going to play well if their quarterback’s out there playing scared. I just do my best to go out there and go to every game as prepared as I can, so I can be as confident as I can.”

Kayl is impressed by Flores’ ability to handle big moments. He keeps a level head, which helps the offense stay on track. With his ability to read defenses and his other skills, Kayl is excited to see him continue flourishing.

“His ability to put the ball on the on the mark and put it on the proper shoulder of the receiver to make it that much harder for the defender to defend them, puts him at that next level,” Kayl said.

Flores said his first official visit to one of the schools that have offered him — Oklahoma State — is planned for April 15. That won’t be the last visit he takes, as Flores said he plans on taking many visits before choosing a school at the end of spring or early summer.

And while the process does take up a lot of his time, he still has his eyes set on his senior season.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “We’re still working, and it’s just making me even more eager to get back out there.”

