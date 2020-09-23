Running back or linebacker? For Eli Larson, it doesn't matter which he plays in college

Through four games, St. Paul senior Eli Larson is among the state's leaders in rushing (758 yards) and tackles for loss (6), and colleges have taken notice.
Division II schools Missouri Western State, UNK, Chadron State, Washburn and Wayne State have offered the 6-foot, 225-pound athlete.
And he has also drawn interest from Division I schools.
South Dakota would like him to start his college career as a preferred walk-on, and Nebraska has had some communication with him, likely seeing him as a walk-on candidate.
“Every now and then I will get a text from Kenny Wilhite and Ryan Held at Nebraska, but not very often,” Larson said. “Missouri Western is the school I hear from the most. They have been calling, and we have contact about once a week.”
Larson plays both linebacker and running back for the 3-1 Wildcats. He credits the opening night 55-38 loss to 2019 C-1 runner-up Pierce as a learning experience.
“Right after that we watched some film and figured out we had to get some rotation,” he said. “They played 38 kids and we played 15 so we knew we needed to get more guys in the game, and it has worked well for us since.”
Prior to the in-person suspension of recruiting due to COVID-19, Larson visited Wyoming, South Dakota State, Missouri Western and UNK. He also took a game day visit to Nebraska last fall. Like most in the 2021 class, the pandemic has slowed the recruiting process down for him. He does have a plan to take an official visit to Missouri Western after his senior season.
Recruited at both running back and linebacker, Larson said it doesn’t matter what position he plays collegiately.
Should Nebraska offer a walk-on roster spot Larson says it’s something he likely would not do.
“I don’t think I would take a walk-on spot,” he said. “I want to go somewhere I know I will play and not have to pay as much to get an education.”
