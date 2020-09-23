Running back or linebacker? For Eli Larson, it doesn't matter which he plays in college

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through four games, St. Paul senior Eli Larson is among the state's leaders in rushing (758 yards) and tackles for loss (6), and colleges have taken notice.

Division II schools Missouri Western State, UNK, Chadron State, Washburn and Wayne State have offered the 6-foot, 225-pound athlete.

And he has also drawn interest from Division I schools.

South Dakota would like him to start his college career as a preferred walk-on, and Nebraska has had some communication with him, likely seeing him as a walk-on candidate.

“Every now and then I will get a text from Kenny Wilhite and Ryan Held at Nebraska, but not very often,” Larson said. “Missouri Western is the school I hear from the most. They have been calling, and we have contact about once a week.”

Larson plays both linebacker and running back for the 3-1 Wildcats. He credits the opening night 55-38 loss to 2019 C-1 runner-up Pierce as a learning experience.

“Right after that we watched some film and figured out we had to get some rotation,” he said. “They played 38 kids and we played 15 so we knew we needed to get more guys in the game, and it has worked well for us since.”