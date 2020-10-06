Sam Scott, now at Omaha Skutt, hopes to add more scholarship offers

“I’ve seen it all there. I know the coaches pretty well,” Scott said. “Obviously if I decided to go there I wouldn’t have to worry about unfamiliarity. It’s very home-like and I have learned a lot from my brother. All of the coaches are great there.”

Scott missed the opportunity to connect with college coaches on campus visits and at camps over the summer. Due to the NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting, virtual visits with schools has been the new norm for Scott.

“Obviously I didn’t get the summer I wanted to," Scott said. "Coaches can see a kid with their own eyes at camps and not just rely on film. Even though I didn't have that, I am still getting recruited.”

Wyoming hasn’t offered but has been in regular contact with him.

“They like me a lot and are navigating this whole thing,” Scott said. “Anytime in the next month I should expect an answer from them.”

A Monday night Zoom call with Cowboy linebacker coach Aaron Bohl was another opportunity for Scott to learn more about where he stands. ​