Sautter: Lots of 'undecideds' still bouncing around state basketball courts

The summer basketball circuit was not the typical crisscrossing of the country in April and July. Fortunately there were fall leagues that offered the chance to see players and gauge improvements since the truncated summer schedule.
Here is a rundown of 2021 players — ranging from a top national recruit to players who showed promise this fall and are gaining interest after a weird summer:
» Millard North’s Hunter Sallis trimmed his list to a top 12 in late August. Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA all made the cut. Since then things have been quiet on the recruiting front for the 6-foot-5 five-star.
North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Creighton, UCLA and Kansas are certainly trending as his top six with Iowa State, Indiana and Oregon still in the mix. It isn’t likely that he decides on a school and signs in November. Rather, he's waiting to see if he can visit schools in early 2021 and sign in the spring.
» Saint Thomas, Sallis' teammate at Millard North, is another higher profile player that is uncommitted. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior announced finalist of Pepperdine, Mississippi State, TCU, SMU, VCU, Richmond and New Mexico in mid-September. Thomas could announce a decision and sign in November without visiting one of his top seven. He also would be a candidate to reclassify to the 2022 class and attend a prep school after his senior season.
» Lincoln North Star wing Kwat Abdelkarim is one of the more versatile players in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-3 wing has drawn interest from Division I schools UMKC, Idaho and Northern Colorado and Division II Emporia State.
» Tyler Sandoval is the forgotten man of the Millard North returning contributors. The 6-8 forward has an offer from Division II Wayne State and interest from Division I North Dakota; Division II Emporia State and Chadron State; and NAIA schools Masters University (California), Concordia and Missouri Baptist.
» Danair Dempsey, in his first year at Papillion-La Vista South a year ago, quickly became one of the top players in the in-state 2021 class. UNO, Creighton and Valparaiso are schools that have shown interest in the 6-7 versatile forward.
» BRLD senior guard Lucas Vogt has led the Wolverines to consecutive small school state championships. Division II schools UNK and Wayne State and NAIA Morningside have offered. Division I schools North Dakota State, UNO and Navy have shown interest.
» Omaha Central guard Jaren Marshall received his first Division I offer from Bryant University (Rhode Island) in mid-August. He also has interest from Army, Navy, VMI, Wofford and a host of regional Division II schools.
» Auburn senior Cam Binder is one of the more prolific scorers in the class. With offers from Division II schools UNK, Minot State and Converse College (Spartanburg, South Carolina). NAIA’s Mount Marty, Peru State, Concordia and Briar Cliff have also offered.
» Denim Johnson transferred from Omaha Benson to Omaha Central for his senior season. Junior colleges Des Moines Area Community College and Southern Arkansas University Tech have offered.
» Lincoln Northeast guard Pierce Bazil has received an offer from Division II Wayne State. Regional DII’s including Missouri Western State have shown interest.
» Ater Louis is one of the few true post players in the class. At 6-8, the Bellevue East senior has an offer from NAIA Morningside and is receiving interest from Division II Emporia State, Wayne State and Rockhurst.
» For the record, lest anyone forget, Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin) and Frankie Fidler (UNO) and Millard North's Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion) are already committed.
Others in position to improve their stock with strong senior seasons, in no particular order:
» Ajante Hogan, G, Lincoln Southeast.
» Marcus Shakeer, G, Omaha Benson.
» Carter Glenn, G, Lincoln East: Offer from NAIA Concordia.
» Brendan Buckley, G, Omaha Creighton Prep: Offer from NAIA Morningside.
» Charlie Fletcher, G, Omaha Skutt: Offer from Division III Nebraska Wesleyan, NAIA Morningside.
» Justin Sitti, G, Omaha Creighton Prep: Offers from NAIA Midland and Morningside.
» Mai’Jhe Wiley, F, Omaha Creighton Prep: Offer from NAIA Midland.
» Cam Foster, G, Hastings Adams Central: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Joey Hylok, G, Papillion-La Vista: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Kallan Herman, G, Norfolk: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Aidan Graham, G, Papillion-La Vista: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Tyler Riley, G, Platteview: Offer from NAIA Peru State.
» Graham Cassoutt, G, Papillion-La Vista South: Offers from Division III Nebraska Wesleyan and NAIA Doane, Concordia.
» Trevor Kasischke, G, Wahoo: Offers from NAIA Doane, junior college Hesston College.
» Jaxon Wietfeld, G, North Bend Central: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Chase Lett, G, Papillion-La Vista South: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Cody Terkelsen, F, Ralston: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Luke Skar, F, Omaha Skutt: Offer from NAIA Doane.
» Jack Cooper, F, Millard South: Offers from Division III Nebraska Wesleyan and NAIA Midland and Doane.
» Dei Jengmer, F, Grand Island Central Catholic: Offer from NAIA Hastings.
» Garrett Kriete, F, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Offer from NAIA Doane and Concordia.
» Easton Hall, F, Schulyer: Offers from NAIA Doane, Peru State, Mount Marty and Concordia along with Central Nebraska Community College.
Mike Sautter's 2021 Nebraska prep boys basketball recruiting rankings
