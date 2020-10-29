Sautter: Lots of 'undecideds' still bouncing around state basketball courts

The summer basketball circuit was not the typical crisscrossing of the country in April and July. Fortunately there were fall leagues that offered the chance to see players and gauge improvements since the truncated summer schedule.

Here is a rundown of 2021 players — ranging from a top national recruit to players who showed promise this fall and are gaining interest after a weird summer:

» Millard North’s Hunter Sallis trimmed his list to a top 12 in late August. Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA all made the cut. Since then things have been quiet on the recruiting front for the 6-foot-5 five-star.

North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Creighton, UCLA and Kansas are certainly trending as his top six with Iowa State, Indiana and Oregon still in the mix. It isn’t likely that he decides on a school and signs in November. Rather, he's waiting to see if he can visit schools in early 2021 and sign in the spring.