Sautter: Recruiting dead period will have far reaching effects on recruits, college athletics

And this is not affecting just one class. The 2022 prospects will be hurt, too — junior year is a chance to form long-term relationships with schools.

Home visits are also key. Because of the intimate setting, that’s when harder questions can be asked by both sides.

Imagine being Millard North senior Hunter Sallis or his parents.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound wing is the highest-rated basketball recruit the state has ever produced. He trimmed his list of suitors to 12 earlier this month, including most of the nation’s top programs. He’s been able to take an official visit to one of them — Gonzaga — and that came during his junior year.

Similarly, another touted area prospect, Council Bluffs Lewis Central four-star tight end Thomas Fidone, was scheduled to take an official visit to LSU and had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Iowa, Florida, Ohio State and others. With no opportunity to visit those schools this summer, he chose Nebraska in part because of the familiarity with the staff and his many unofficial visits to the Lincoln campus.

Despite this pandemic-altered season, the early signing period for college football remains Dec. 16. That’s less than ideal.