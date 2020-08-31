Sautter: These recruits from Nebraska should soon hear from college football coaches

Tuesday will be a big day for in-state football players in the Class of 2022.
Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day those prospects can be contacted directly by Division I coaches. For many, that could be the first interaction they have with college coaches.
Here are 10 players who will likely have a busy Tuesday:
* * *
1. Micah Riley, TE, Bellevue West: Riley is one of the big four who have emerged early in the 2022 class. With offers from Nebraska, Michigan, Oregon, Iowa State, Arizona State, Kansas State and more, Riley has had a busy start to his recruitment. Wisconsin offered the 6-foot-5 tight end last week, and more schools could follow soon.
2. Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha Central: If Riley isn't the hottest name in the class, it's Woods. The 6-5, 170-pound offensive lineman holds scholarship offers from schools across the country. His offer list includes Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Michigan State, K-State and Missouri.
3. Devon Jackson, LB, Omaha Burke: Jackson (6-2, 200) burst on the scene last year after Illinois and Nebraska offered. Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Minnesota are among the others that have followed suit.
4. Kaden Helms, TE, Bellevue West: Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and Minnesota have recently offered the 6-5, 215-pound hybrid tight end/wide receiver. Iowa State, Kansas and Buffalo have also offered.
4. Jake Appleget, ATH, Lincoln Southeast: Appleget (6-4, 205) is a multi-sport athlete who likely translates to wide receiver at the college level.
5. Jaden Nolte, OL, Falls City Sacred Heart: One of the lesser-known names in the state, Nolte shows potential with his 6-5, 270-pound frame.
6. Keshaun Williams, DB, Omaha North: The explosive athlete plays both defensive back and wide receiver at 6-1, 175.
7. Koa McIntyre, ATH, Fremont Bergan: A workout warrior who can play multiple positions, McIntyre moved to quarterback this year while continuing his safety duties.
8. Caden Camese, DL, Bellevue West: Camese should have a big fall for the T-birds. At 6-1, 285, he is already garnering some attention from college programs.
9. Trevor Brown, OL, Waverly: Brown (6-3, 270) is now in his third year as a starter on the offensive line for the Vikings.
10. Henry Rickels, OL, Bellevue West: A returning starter, Rickels is 6-4, 275 as an interior lineman with the frame and game to develop into a next-level recruit.
Others: Tyson Money, Will Hubert, Kaden Johnson, Papillion-La Vista; Alec Cook, Caden Becker, Omaha Skutt: Jake Gassaway, Millard South; Koy Wilke, Elkhorn South; Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic; Garrett Oakley Columbus Scotus.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!