 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sautter: These recruits from Nebraska should soon hear from college football coaches
0 comments
NEBHSRECRUITING

Sautter: These recruits from Nebraska should soon hear from college football coaches

Only $5 for 5 months
Micah Riley

Micah Riley is one of several college prospects on Bellevue West's team.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

​Tuesday will be a big day for in-state football players in the Class of 2022.

Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day those prospects can be contacted directly by Division I coaches. For many, that could be the first interaction they have with college coaches.

Here are 10 players who will likely have a busy Tuesday:

* * *

1. Micah Riley, TE, Bellevue West: Riley is one of the big four who have emerged early in the 2022 class. With offers from Nebraska, Michigan, Oregon, Iowa State, Arizona State, Kansas State and more, Riley has had a busy start to his recruitment. Wisconsin offered the 6-foot-5 tight end last week, and more schools could follow soon.

2. Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha Central: If Riley isn't the hottest name in the class, it's Woods. The 6-5, 170-pound offensive lineman holds scholarship offers from schools across the country. His offer list includes Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Michigan State, K-State and Missouri.

3. Devon Jackson, LB, Omaha Burke: Jackson (6-2, 200) burst on the scene last year after Illinois and Nebraska offered. Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Minnesota are among the others that have followed suit.

4. Kaden Helms, TE, Bellevue West: Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and Minnesota have recently offered the 6-5, 215-pound hybrid tight end/wide receiver. Iowa State, Kansas and Buffalo have also offered.

4. Jake Appleget, ATH, Lincoln Southeast: Appleget (6-4, 205) is a multi-sport athlete who likely translates to wide receiver at the college level.

5. Jaden Nolte, OL, Falls City Sacred Heart: One of the lesser-known names in the state, Nolte shows potential with his 6-5, 270-pound frame.

6. Keshaun Williams, DB, Omaha North: The explosive athlete plays both defensive back and wide receiver at 6-1, 175.

7. Koa McIntyre, ATH, Fremont Bergan: A workout warrior who can play multiple positions, McIntyre moved to quarterback this year while continuing his safety duties.

8. Caden Camese, DL, Bellevue West: Camese should have a big fall for the T-birds. At 6-1, 285, he is already garnering some attention from college programs.

9. Trevor Brown, OL, Waverly: Brown (6-3, 270) is now in his third year as a starter on the offensive line for the Vikings.

10. Henry Rickels, OL, Bellevue West: A returning starter, Rickels is 6-4, 275 as an interior lineman with the frame and game to develop into a next-level recruit.

Others: Tyson Money, Will Hubert, Kaden Johnson, Papillion-La Vista; Alec Cook, Caden Becker, Omaha Skutt: Jake Gassaway, Millard South; Koy Wilke, Elkhorn South; Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic; Garrett Oakley Columbus Scotus.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert