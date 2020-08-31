Sautter: These recruits from Nebraska should soon hear from college football coaches

​Tuesday will be a big day for in-state football players in the Class of 2022.

Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day those prospects can be contacted directly by Division I coaches. For many, that could be the first interaction they have with college coaches.

Here are 10 players who will likely have a busy Tuesday:

* * *

1. Micah Riley, TE, Bellevue West: Riley is one of the big four who have emerged early in the 2022 class. With offers from Nebraska, Michigan, Oregon, Iowa State, Arizona State, Kansas State and more, Riley has had a busy start to his recruitment. Wisconsin offered the 6-foot-5 tight end last week, and more schools could follow soon.

2. Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha Central: If Riley isn't the hottest name in the class, it's Woods. The 6-5, 170-pound offensive lineman holds scholarship offers from schools across the country. His offer list includes Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Michigan State, K-State and Missouri.