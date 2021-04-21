 Skip to main content
Skutt QB Caden Becker picks Wyoming after decommitting from Northern Illinois
FOOTBALL

Caden Becker

Caden Becker transferred to Omaha Skutt from Omaha Burke last season after OPS canceled fall sports.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

A day after decommitting from Northern Illinois, Caden Becker has a new college destination.

The Omaha Skutt quarterback announced Wednesday he is now "110% committed" to Wyoming. 

The Cowboys are led by Craig Bohl, the Lincoln native who played and coached at Nebraska and has been Wyoming's head coach since 2014.

"Wyoming has been a high priority for me since last fall," Becker wrote on Twitter, "and I truly believe Coach Bowl and his staff will help put me in positions to be successful in not only football, but also in life."

Wyoming is also the alma mater of Josh Allen, who played there from 2015-17 and is now a Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills.

"Josh Allen has been a big role model to me since I was a young kid," Becker wrote, "and an opportunity to play quarterback at his alma mater is something that I can't pass up."

Becker committed to Northern Illinois in February. He wrote on Twitter that he decommitted "with a heavy heart, and a lot of thought" and the "NIU coaches were a class act all the way through."

He also had a scholarship offer from South Dakota.

Becker (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, ranked as the nation's No. 32 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class. He transferred to Skutt from Omaha Burke last year after OPS canceled the fall sports season.

