Horsepower. Acceleration. Control to handle any turns. And, of course, speed.

This year’s Super Six was tough to pick — the caliber of high school football talent in Nebraska is improving, especially in Omaha and its suburbs — but as the players stood next to classic cars a stone’s throw from the Missouri River, one thing stood out: Those six could fit in any state, anytime.

Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg — headed to Nebraska — has the size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and skills that jump off the highlight film. It earned him several scholarship offers despite the coronavirus limiting his camp exposure.

Bellevue West receiver Keagan Johnson — committed to Iowa — packs precision, quickness and a little nasty into a receiver package that will also be used as a running back for the state’s top program.

“His goal is to win a state title, but he wants to be known as the best player in the state of Nebraska,” Thunderbird coach Michael Huffman said.

Omaha Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins, completing the transition from basketball to football, has the prototypical athleticism and size of a college star. Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson, bound for Minnesota, is as fast as any player in the Midwest. Elkhorn South offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka, one of Nebraska’s best peer recruiters, is a man mountain at 6-9 who attracted nationwide attention and gained 20 pounds of muscle while maintaining a 30-inch vertical leap.

“One of the key things to me is he said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be known just as the tall kid with lots of potential,’ ” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said of Prochazka.

And, of course, there is Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone. The 6-5, 225-pound top 100 national prospect — who trains often in Omaha and is down for a football game any day of the week — is stuffed with muscles and cut from no-nonsense cloth. He turned heads at an All-American Bowl combine that turned him from a regional prospect into a national one. Every major program offered a scholarship. LSU, Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska are among a fortunate final group.

Of course, Fidone is a car guy.

“Me and my dad and grandpa fixed up an old 1967 Scout 800,” Fidone said. “So that’s kind of what I drive. I’m pretty smart with cars, older ones for sure. I can’t do paint or anything, but some engine work and work underneath it.”

These engines purr just fine without much work done to them.

Best of all, despite the pandemic, they’re all still on the road. Each is on track to play this season, soon. The same can’t be said for many of their college counterparts — including Nebraska and Iowa — and in Omaha Public Schools, where the season can’t happen while students are taking classes remotely from home.

With so many on the sideline due to the pandemic — and decisions made to limit the spread of COVID-19 — these six should shine and have an even bigger stage than usual.

In what could be a quiet fall, you’ll be able to hear the roar of their engines.

Avante Dickerson

Westside defensive back • 6-foot, 170

1967 Chevy Camaro

2019 in review: Within a deep and talented Westside roster, nobody was more versatile than Dickerson. On defense he played nearly every snap at cornerback against the opponent’s best playmaker. Then he would move to running back, slot receiver or wideout on offense depending on what would create the biggest mismatch. The statistics illustrated his success — 21 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions. So did the wins, as the Warriors finished 10-3 and state runner-up in Class A. Their playoff run included victories against teams that beat them in the regular season in Lincoln Southeast (35-0) and Millard South (31-14). Said Dickerson: “It gave us a lot of confidence to keep working and keep working hard because we know what we can do.”

2020 outlook: Time to roll it back. Westside will be a favorite to win Class A as it features one of the state’s best quarterbacks (North Dakota State commit Cole Payton), a standout lineman (Northern Illinois commit Cade Haberman) and a host of other talented two-way players and college prospects. Dickerson will be in the thick of things on offense and defense. In the best physical shape of his life and entering his fourth varsity season, the senior plans to be an all-around leader on and off the field. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back,” Dickerson said. “Hopefully we’ll be back in that state championship and actually get the gold this time.”

College plans: Dickerson shocked many when he committed to Minnesota in April despite never visiting the campus. He holds more than two dozen Division I offers, including Nebraska, and is the state’s No. 1 recruit in the 2021 cycle — and No. 111 in the nation — according to the 247Sports composite. Why the Gophers? Coach P.J. Fleck won him over, Dickerson said. He receives daily texts and sees a man who genuinely cares about his players. Even in the heart of Husker country, Dickerson has no doubts Minnesota is the right choice for him. He is leaning toward enrolling early but hasn’t made a final decision. “When I did commit I got blowback for it for about a week with a whole bunch of Twitter messages,” Dickerson said. “But I just ignore that. Nebraska will always be my home, but I’m sorry — I didn’t go there.”

Favorite car: “Probably a (Chevy) Corvette because it’s fast and I’m fast. I’m not saying I drive fast, but I like Corvettes.”

Favorite place to cruise: “In Ohio. My whole family is from Ohio and I like seeing everything down there and seeing family and the buildings and everything.”

First car you remember: “Probably a Mustang. All the Mustangs I see are jacked up, colored, tinted windows, all nice and everything.”

If you could describe yourself as a car, what would it be? “Probably a Lambo (Lamborghini) because it’s super fast and I’m super fast.”

What would your personalized license plate say? “The Flash.”

Omaha Westside coach Brett Froendt: “He’s innately fast, with quick-twitch muscles. That’s where the base of his talent comes from is just his raw speed. But he’s a very good athlete with great athletic movements he’s honed over time. He’s also very coachable, so when he learns the technique or positional eye discipline, he doesn’t have to be told twice. He’s very good at learning and picking up the game, and over time it’s allowed him to master the game faster than most kids.”

— Evan Bland

Thomas Fidone

Lewis Central tight end • 6-6, 225

1968 Dodge Coronet

2019 in review: The Titans wanted another chance at a state title and got it, reaching the Iowa Class 3A semifinal and playing in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for a second straight season. Lewis Central finished 10-2, falling to eventual champion Western Dubuque 48-14 amid five turnovers. Fidone was a big part of the Titans’ success, snagging 39 balls for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. He doubled as perhaps the biggest cornerback and safety in the state, posting 12 tackles and an interception. The key to Fidone’s breakout, coaches say, was a commitment to learning the intricacies of being a wide receiver and a relentless drive in the weight room. Never, Fidone said, had he been more motivated to play for anyone than that senior class.

2020 outlook: Per usual, Lewis Central should feature a strong running game and line play, with Fidone doing his part in the trenches. With depth at the skill positions, the tight end said he’s either in for a big senior year or will distract defenses for others to thrive. Probably both. “We just have to develop some guys, which Lewis Central is known for,” Fidone said. “We’re just taking it day by day. But I definitely hope and think we can get to the Dome again, if we get that opportunity with everything going on. State championship is the goal.” Fidone will move to outside linebacker and also play some safety. The school’s first state title would be a fitting — and realistic — way to end a dominant prep career.

College plans: Fidone broke onto the national scene last January at the All-American Bowl combine and has been one of the hottest recruits in the 2021 cycle ever since, garnering upward of 40 Division I offers. The 247Sports composite considers him the No. 2 tight end in the country and No. 90 overall prospect in his class. Set to be an early enrollee, Fidone said he likely would have chosen a school by now if not for an inability to take official visits due to the pandemic. Nebraska, LSU, Michigan and Iowa are his final four, and he plans to announce his choice Wednesday. “I guess I’ll have to make my decision based on places that I’ve been and relationships that I have.”

Favorite car: “Me and my dad and grandpa fixed up an old 1967 Scout 800. So that’s kind of what I drive. I’m pretty smart with cars, older ones for sure. I can’t do paint or anything, but some engine work and work underneath it.”

Favorite place to cruise: “Somewhere in the country. On the way to Crescent (Iowa) is always a fun drive. The Old Lincoln Highway.”

First car you remember: “Me and my family like Ford, so I’ve always been a Ford Mustang guy.”

If you could describe yourself as a car, what would it be? “Definitely like a Mustang Fastback. It’s a muscle car with a muscle name to it, but it’s also fast and fun to look at.”

What would your personalized license plate say? “Fidone.”

Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad: “We consider him a grinder, a guy that just loves to work. And it’s almost to the point that he works too much and doesn’t give himself enough breaks because he wants to be the best on the field and the best in the state. All that work that he has put in has translated to success. His physical traits and his unbelievable work ethic and mentality of wanting to compete is what has separated (him) from a lot of other people.”

— Evan Bland

Heinrich Haarberg

Kearney Catholic quarterback • 6-5, 210

1967 Pontiac GTO

2019 in review: The “wow” plays jump off the tape. Who’s that guy with the big arm, the long-striding runs and the impressive toughness? Wait — he plays in the state of Nebraska? Yes, Haarberg does. As a junior, Haarberg threw for 1,817 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ran for 426 yards and four touchdowns. And along the way, Haarberg’s recruiting profile grew. First he was an FCS recruit. Then he bloomed into a guy getting FBS offers from smaller schools. Boston College changed things with a scholarship offer in April. And on May 4, Haarberg got the big offer. Nebraska. The Nashville, Tennessee, transplant — whose dad, Rod, walked on at NU — became the first in-state quarterback to get a scholarship from NU in many years. The first one to accept that offer in a while, as well. “The best thing that came out of my recruiting process was just the life lessons,” Haarberg said. “Time management, being diligent — not committing to a school, weighing options, working hard to get that next offer you want to get.” Haarberg earned every one of them, too, Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said, with his play on the field. “Each year, he’s gotten better,” Harvey said. “Great athlete, but he’s great at film study and, leadership-wise, he’s a leader by example. He’s not a yeller or a screamer, in-your-face type stuff. But when he gets to competition phase, he’s out there to compete. He’s lifting up everyone.”

2020 outlook: Haarberg wants to win a state title and go undefeated doing it. Kearney Catholic finished 7-3 last season, and Haarberg thinks the 2020 team is even better. “We have a lot of weapons returning,” Haarberg said. He wants to improve his completion rate to 62%. Harvey said Haarberg will become more of a vocal leader as a senior now that he understands how the offense works from every position. “For him to be going on to college, he’ll need to grow and excel in that, because there’s a different responsibility at that level as a quarterback,” Harvey said.

Favorite car: Haarberg already has it. A white Ford F-150 Raptor that can seat a bunch of football players when they take another 2021 prospect, Thomas Fidone, on an unofficial trip to Lincoln.

Favorite place to cruise: In Kearney, it’s 2nd Avenue. But Haarberg loved living in Tennessee, and he likes driving through the Great Smoky Mountains. “The trees and the fog and everything,” Haarberg said.

Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey: “We’ve talked to him about developing very thick skin as a quarterback. We’ve told him he’s going to be highly scrutinized as a senior quarterback and at the next level, when he goes to Nebraska. We want to help him grow and develop, not just with us.”

— Sam McKewon

Keagan Johnson

Bellevue West wide receiver • 6-1, 180

1955 Ford Thunderbird

2019 in review: Bellevue West is not only one of the best programs in the Midwest and returning state champion, it’s a recruiting juggernaut. Keagan Johnson — the third of former Husker wingback Clester Johnson’s sons, and the most highly recruited — is the latest star to come out of the program. “Everyone’s going to get the ball,” said Johnson, an Iowa commit. “Everyone gets to eat.” Playing alongside stars last season — NU signee Zavier Betts and Northern Illinois signee Jevyon Ducker — Johnson had 52 receptions for 672 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson will get more of the stat spotlight this season — Betts may be the best receiver Thunderbird coach Michael Huffman has ever had — but he attracted offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State and others because the tape shows what he can do.But he attracted offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State and others because the tape shows what he can do. He’s quick off the ball and has sure hands, and after the catch? Johnson has a physicality that may even surpass older brothers CJ, who went to Wyoming, and Cade, an FCS All-American at South Dakota State. Their experiences in college and recruiting helped Johnson understand what it’d be like for him. “Having that knowledge my father gave me, my two brothers gave me, I knew what to look for,” Johnson said. “It helped a lot — put me light-years in front. Some people don’t have that kind of information, and they don’t know what to look for. I really feel like I picked the best spot for myself.” He took some heat for it locally. Unlike his older brothers, Keagan got an offer from Nebraska. Then turned down the Huskers for the Hawkeyes. “That first week, that was pretty rough,” Johnson said of the reaction. “But everyone has to make the best decision for themselves.” Said Thunderbird coach Michael Huffman: “He was really mature about it.” One factor in Keagan deciding over the summer, Huffman said, was watching Cade wait to commit — in hopes of bigger scholarship offers — only to discover that, when he wanted to, the schools that offered him were already full. Cade walked on at SDSU. “Keagan did not want to lose that opportunity,” Huffman said. “Nebraska did a great job. Iowa had been recruiting him the longest, and that wasn’t Nebraska’s fault — (Scott) Frost hasn’t been here that long. Keagan really liked Coach Frost — he’s hard not to like.”

2020 outlook: Johnson is in line for a big season, especially because defenses can’t just key on him — 2022 prospects Micah Riley and Kaden Helms have Power Five offers. A 1,000-yard receiving season seems fairly likely. Johnson might run for a lot of yards, too. “I plan on using him the way Coach Frost uses Wan’Dale Robinson,” Huffman said. Johnson played running back for the first time in years in Bellevue West’s first scrimmage, Huffman said, and was impressive. Johnson will have a Wildcat run-game package, too. Johnson’s brief appearances on defense will likely be over, Huffman said. “I want Keagan as fresh as possible to make plays,” Huffman said. The team goal at Bellevue West, as always, is a state title. Huffman’s crew has won a few already. “Huffman runs his program like a college program, just the way he gets us prepared, mentally and physically,” Johnson said. “He knows when to push us, when to give us a break and let our bodies heal. The program he runs is special. We work so much on the details and the fundamentals of our offense, it all comes together. When you have athletes like we do, some of that stuff can’t be coached.”

Favorite car: “An all-black Porsche.”

Favorite place to cruise: “I’d go to Malibu. Maybe Sunset Boulevard.”

Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman: “His goal is to win a state title, but he wants to be known as the best player in the state of Nebraska.”

— Sam McKewon

Teddy Prochazka

Elkhorn South offensive tackle • 6-9, 300

1955 Dodge job-rated truck

2019 in review: Elkhorn South needed some length on the defensive line, and Prochazka rose to the challenge as a first-time starter there in addition to locking down the left tackle position. His squad finished 7-4, losing in the Class A quarterfinals to Millard West 35-14 after being tied 14-14 late in the first half. “I felt we could have probably done more,” Prochazka said. “But in the long run, that’s all you can really hope for is to get to the playoffs and get as far as you could.” Highlights? The lineman has those. Off the field, it was spending time with a senior class he respected immensely. Perhaps his best two singular football plays were on defense — snagging his first interception and throwing the bones on a sack in a playoff game at Kearney.

2020 outlook: Prochazka will again be a two-way anchor for a team whose strength lies in the trenches. Sounds fun to him. “It’s a group of dudes,” Prochazka said. “We have a bunch of trust in each other that we’re going to hold each other accountable and get the job done. Our main goal is to be playing football in November and Lincoln.” Prochazka said he gained 20 pounds of muscle. He’s added explosiveness, too, now featuring a 30-inch jump. Another offseason of working with former Husker Matt Vrzal improved his technique, as well.

College plans: He has been locked in as a Nebraska commit since informing coaches before the Ohio State game last fall. Ranked the state’s No. 2 overall prospect and No. 228 nationally by the 247Sports composite, Prochazka will double up on his English classes and give up basketball in the coming months so he can graduate early and enroll at NU in January. Regular contact with his college coaches has him thinking he will be part of something memorable in Lincoln. “It’s just a perfect blend that’s really going to produce a lot of good in the future,” Prochazka said.

Favorite car: “A Chevy Silverado. That’s what I drive, a 1997 one, and Chevy runs best. It’s my first car and my grandpa gave it to me before he died.”

Favorite place to cruise: “I’d say the backroads in Elkhorn going to fishing spots. Down by the Elkhorn River they’ve got a bunch of nice roads you can go along. It’s especially nice to drive later at night when the sun is going down.”

First car you remember: “I’d say the Ford Bronco is the first car where I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a car.’ And now that Ford’s bringing it back, I might have to come and invest in one.”

If you could describe yourself as a car, what would it be? “I’d say a 2019 Chevy Silverado. It’s a bigger model of the truck and, you know, I’m a bigger person.”

What would your personalized license plate say? “‘Go Big Red.’ Easy.”

Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg: “One of the key things to me is he said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be known just as the tall kid with lots of potential.’ He wanted to be an excellent football player and he’s really dedicated himself to improving his craft and adding quality weight these last several years. They don’t come any more reliable than Teddy is. And with his frame, he’s just built like a large skill player.”

— Evan Bland

AJ Rollins

Creighton Prep tight end • 6-6, 230

1954 Chevy Corvette

2019 in review: Before the season began, Rollins got a scholarship offer from Nebraska that changed his entire perspective. Until then, Rollins still saw himself as a basketball player — and he’s a good one at Prep — who also played football. “It showed me I can really do this,” Rollins said. And so over the past 16 months, he’s put his energy and effort toward playing major college football. It’s not unlike a player from the 2015 Super Six, Noah Fant, who started focusing more on football and eventually became a first-round NFL draft pick in 2019. Rollins played tight end and defensive end for Prep, making for a big, quick-moving target in the middle of the field and a solid red-zone option. He had 13 catches for 169 yards. Rollins enjoyed a good basketball season, too — averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for one of the state’s perennial powers. A consensus three-star prospect according to major recruiting sites, Rollins has home-state Nebraska as one of his favorites with offers from Missouri and Iowa State, as well.

2020 outlook: Rollins has clearly put on muscle — many pounds of it — since last season, and will play more as an in-line tight end as a senior, Junior Jays coach Tim Johnk said. Rollins still has to decide on a school, too. Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa State are the top options, with the Huskers and Tigers having a slight edge. Johnk hinted that Rollins wanted more offers, and intended to camp throughout the Midwest this summer to get them until the coronavirus shut down nearly every recruiting event imaginable. Prep is consistently one of the top programs in the state, and 2020 won’t be any different. Rollins hopes his play — and the attention that comes with it — helps his teammates get more recruiting looks, as well. Rollins knows this is his last hurrah on the basketball court, too, where Prep will look to win a Class A title. “It’s not even about me anymore. I have what I need,” Rollins said. “I want to help my teammates out, because they’re really great. Me shining equals Prep shining.”

Favorite car: “I like a Camaro. Any type of Camaro, to be honest. Blue.”

Favorite place to cruise: “In Omaha, I’d go downtown, it’d be real nice. In another town, I’d say Las Vegas. In the desert somewhere.”

Prep coach Tim Johnk: “This offseason he’s really done a great job of getting bigger and stronger, he looks very good. We’ll play him at a lot of spots. We’ll flex him out at receiver, we’ll play him at in-line (tight end). He’s going to be really good as a blocker, as well. … I think because of his athleticism and the way he can run, I think the sky’s the limit for him wherever he goes. A year and a half ago, I compared him to Noah Fant because he had the basketball background, he has the same types of measurables. He’s probably a little longer than Noah, but I compare him to Noah because of his background and ability to catch the ball.”

— Sam McKewon

