St. Paul safety Tommy Wroblewski commits to Wyoming
FOOTBALL

Tommy Wroblewski

Tommy Wroblewski is second on the Wildcats in total tackles (43) and is tied for the team lead with five pass breakups in seven games this season.

 STEPHANIE HOLDWORTH

St. Paul's Tommy Wroblewski saw all he needed to see on a campus visit to Wyoming earlier this month. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Tuesday.

"They treat their players amazingly. The football facilities are awesome and I feel like everyone in that program is bought into winning," Wroblewski said. "Craig Bohl is a good coach and I want to play for him."

He will play safety at Wyoming. In nine games this season, Wroblewski is second on the Wildcats in total tackles (54) and is tied for the team lead with five pass breakups. On offense, he leads the team in receiving with 457 yards and six touchdowns on 13 receptions.

"Tommy is an absolute worker. He works for a local farmer whenever he is not at school. He is super talented and is a multi-sport athlete," St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said. "His athleticism is tremendous as he can play multiple positions for Wyoming. Great team leader, cares about his teammates and wants to win."

His relationship with Wyoming grew rapidly in recent weeks. The Cowboys first contacted Wroblewski in late September and offered on Sept. 22. Prior to that his only other offer was from South Dakota State as a walk-on. Other schools had shown interest, including Nebraska, Northwestern, FCS school Northern Iowa and Division II schools Wayne State, Chadron State and Sioux Falls along with NAIA power Morningside.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

