Tyler LeClair holds several D-II offers, but now Division I schools are paying attention

“I’ve been to Wayne but that is really the only school I have gotten to tour,” he said. “I have told everyone that I would love to get on campus because I really don’t want to make a decision without seeing where I will be for the next four years. I don’t want to make a decision and maybe have regrets years later.”

Most of the schools recruiting him see him as a linebacker in college.

“Outside linebacker or a hybrid linebacker or move me to nickel because I can cover as well,” he said. “Most schools have told me to come in a they will develop me. They don’t need me at 220 or 225 pounds right now.”

Though the Badgers' 3-0 start may be surprising to some observers, LeClair and his teammates are where they expected. Now, a matchup at perennial Class B power Omaha Skutt awaits Friday night.

“Our big thing in our program is right here right now. We are focusing on ourselves and we just have to get out of our own way and everything else will take care of itself,” he said. “If we just focus on right here and right now, then we will be successful.”

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.