Tyler LeClair holds several D-II offers, but now Division I schools are paying attention

After his sophomore and junior seasons were cut short by to ankle injuries, Bennington senior Tyler LeClair finally at full strength.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound athlete leads the 3-0 Badgers in rushing with 358 yards on 62 carries and four touchdowns. He also leads the team in tackles (39) and solo stops (22) while hauling in one interception.
“It feels good," LeClair said. "I am pretty excited that we are even allowed to play. I am just taking advantage of everything that I am able to do. Every rep, every practice and every game.”
LeClair’s recruitment is starting to take shape, as well. He holds offers from Division II schools Augustana, Central Missouri, Wayne State, Minnesota State, South Dakota School of Mines and University of Mary.
“The schools that talk to me a lot are Mankato (Minnesota State), Augustana, Wayne and UCM,” he said. “I talk to them pretty frequently.”
Division I schools Wyoming, South Dakota State and Nebraska, along with nearby Division II schools UNK, Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western, Bemidji State and UNK, have shown interest.
“Nebraska started texting me a little bit the last couple of weeks.”
With the suspension of in-person recruiting for Division I schools through September, LeClair hasn’t been able to visit many schools.
“I’ve been to Wayne but that is really the only school I have gotten to tour,” he said. “I have told everyone that I would love to get on campus because I really don’t want to make a decision without seeing where I will be for the next four years. I don’t want to make a decision and maybe have regrets years later.”
Most of the schools recruiting him see him as a linebacker in college.
“Outside linebacker or a hybrid linebacker or move me to nickel because I can cover as well,” he said. “Most schools have told me to come in a they will develop me. They don’t need me at 220 or 225 pounds right now.”
Though the Badgers' 3-0 start may be surprising to some observers, LeClair and his teammates are where they expected. Now, a matchup at perennial Class B power Omaha Skutt awaits Friday night.
“Our big thing in our program is right here right now. We are focusing on ourselves and we just have to get out of our own way and everything else will take care of itself,” he said. “If we just focus on right here and right now, then we will be successful.”
