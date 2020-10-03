UNO hoops adds more local talent with commitment from Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler

Bellevue West senior Frankie Fidler is staying home.

In a Thursday afternoon phone call with UNO coach Derrin Hansen, the 6-foot-5 forward shared that he wanted to be a Maverick.

"Their coaching staff always stayed in contact with me and I love how they play," Fidler said of his commitment, which he officially announced Saturday. "I like their style of play. They play free and are versatile."

Staying in Omaha was a big factor in his decision.

"I like that it is in Omaha and I can play in front of my friends and family," he said. "They have Omaha guys and I like that also."

It's been over a year since UNO became the first school to offer Fidler a scholarship. The Mavericks have consistently recruited him ever since, and assistant coach Pat Eberhart was the lead recruiter.

"I feel like we have a good relationship, and during the season, (Eberhart) came to watch some games," Fidler said. "We text about once a week."

Fidler also received an offer from UC Santa Barbara and interest from a handful of other schools like Princeton, North Dakota, Utah State and Colorado State.