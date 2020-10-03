 Skip to main content
UNO hoops adds more local talent with commitment from Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler
Frankie Fidler

Frankie Fidler saw major improvements to his game between his sophomore and junior seasons. Now he's expected to be one of Bellevue West's top players as a senior.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Bellevue West senior Frankie Fidler is staying home.

In a Thursday afternoon phone call with UNO coach Derrin Hansen, the 6-foot-5 forward shared that he wanted to be a Maverick.

"Their coaching staff always stayed in contact with me and I love how they play," Fidler said of his commitment, which he officially announced Saturday. "I like their style of play. They play free and are versatile."

Staying in Omaha was a big factor in his decision.

"I like that it is in Omaha and I can play in front of my friends and family," he said. "They have Omaha guys and I like that also."

It's been over a year since UNO became the first school to offer Fidler a scholarship. The Mavericks have consistently recruited him ever since, and assistant coach Pat Eberhart was the lead recruiter.

"I feel like we have a good relationship, and during the season, (Eberhart) came to watch some games," Fidler said. "We text about once a week."

Fidler also received an offer from UC Santa Barbara and interest from a handful of other schools like Princeton, North Dakota, Utah State and Colorado State.

Thanks in part to a five-inch growth spurt Fidler saw marked improvement to his game between sophomore and junior seasons. He played less than one minute per game as a sophomore, but as a junior was the T-Birds' third-leading scorer (12.3 points per game) and their second-leading rebounder (6.2).

UNO has had success in recent years securing some of the area's best players. Of the 16 players on the Mavs' roster, five graduated from Metro Conference high schools. The most recent was Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth in the 2020 class.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

