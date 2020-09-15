Versatile Elkhorn athlete Gannon Gragert is healthy and receiving recruiting attention

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elkhorn’s Gannon Gragert is just four months removed from a knee injury he feared would cost him his senior season.

On May 10, while working out with his teammates, he leaped to catch a jump ball and the result was a partial tear of his PCL.

“I started off not being able to run,” the 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end said. “I started physical therapy right away and really hammered the weights and rehab. When padded practice started up in August I felt pretty much 100 percent.”

Through three games Gragert has helped the Antlers to a 2-1 record by playing tight end, outside linebacker and punter.

Gragert received his first FBS offer from Air Force in April. A trip to Missouri to visit Division II schools Central Missouri and Missouri Western last month resulted in offers from both schools.

After Elkhorn’s 13-7 upset win over Waverly on Thursday, Yale and Kansas State sent messages of congratulations.

“I have been talking a bunch more to Nebraska,” he said. “I’ve been talking to South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State quite a bit.”