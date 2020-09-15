 Skip to main content
Versatile Elkhorn athlete Gannon Gragert is healthy and receiving recruiting attention
Versatile Gannon Gragert glad injury didn’t keep him off field

Most of the schools recruiting Gannon Gragert see him as a tight end at the next level. “I have been talking a bunch more to Nebraska,” he said. “I’ve been talking to South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State quite a bit.”

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn’s Gannon Gragert is just four months removed from a knee injury he feared would cost him his senior season.

On May 10, while working out with his teammates, he leaped to catch a jump ball and the result was a partial tear of his PCL.

“I started off not being able to run,” the 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end said. “I started physical therapy right away and really hammered the weights and rehab. When padded practice started up in August I felt pretty much 100 percent.”

Through three games Gragert has helped the Antlers to a 2-1 record by playing tight end, outside linebacker and punter.

Gragert received his first FBS offer from Air Force in April. A trip to Missouri to visit Division II schools Central Missouri and Missouri Western last month resulted in offers from both schools.

After Elkhorn’s 13-7 upset win over Waverly on Thursday, Yale and Kansas State sent messages of congratulations.

Gannon Gragert

Through three games Gannon Gragert has helped the Antlers to a 2-1 record by playing tight end, outside linebacker and punter.

“I have been talking a bunch more to Nebraska,” he said. “I’ve been talking to South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State quite a bit.”

Gragert’s father, Brian, was a punter at Wyoming from 1992-95. Although he is primarily being recruited as a tight end or outside linebacker, he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps.

“My dad has just hammered into me to be a punter,” he said. “I feel pretty confident I could punt at the Division I level.”

Most of the schools recruiting him see him as a tight end. South Dakota is the one school recruiting him to play defense. The Coyotes see him as a flex defender or outside linebacker/defensive end.

The NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting for Division I schools has slowed his opportunities to visit campuses. 

“Air Force really wants me to get out there and so does Wyoming,” he said. “ I really want to get down to Kansas State.”

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335

twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

