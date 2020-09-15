Versatile Elkhorn athlete Gannon Gragert is healthy and receiving recruiting attention

Elkhorn’s Gannon Gragert is just four months removed from a knee injury he feared would cost him his senior season.
On May 10, while working out with his teammates, he leaped to catch a jump ball and the result was a partial tear of his PCL.
“I started off not being able to run,” the 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end said. “I started physical therapy right away and really hammered the weights and rehab. When padded practice started up in August I felt pretty much 100 percent.”
Through three games Gragert has helped the Antlers to a 2-1 record by playing tight end, outside linebacker and punter.
Gragert received his first FBS offer from Air Force in April. A trip to Missouri to visit Division II schools Central Missouri and Missouri Western last month resulted in offers from both schools.
After Elkhorn’s 13-7 upset win over Waverly on Thursday, Yale and Kansas State sent messages of congratulations.
“I have been talking a bunch more to Nebraska,” he said. “I’ve been talking to South Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State quite a bit.”
Gragert’s father, Brian, was a punter at Wyoming from 1992-95. Although he is primarily being recruited as a tight end or outside linebacker, he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps.
“My dad has just hammered into me to be a punter,” he said. “I feel pretty confident I could punt at the Division I level.”
Most of the schools recruiting him see him as a tight end. South Dakota is the one school recruiting him to play defense. The Coyotes see him as a flex defender or outside linebacker/defensive end.
The NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting for Division I schools has slowed his opportunities to visit campuses.
“Air Force really wants me to get out there and so does Wyoming,” he said. “ I really want to get down to Kansas State.”
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!