Wahoo's Mya Larson commits to Montana State

Wahoo junior Mya Larson prepares to spike the ball in the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mya Larson of Wahoo, one of the top volleyball recruits in Nebraska, announced her commitment to Montana State on Sunday.
The 5-foot-11 junior led the state in kills this season with 532. She helped lead the Warriors to a 35-0 record and the school’s third Class C-1 title in the past four years.
Larson is the 37th-ranked recruit nationally from the class of 2022 on
Prepvolleyball.com.
Montana State, located in Bozeman, is a Division I university that competes in the Big Sky Conference.
Photos: Class A and Class B volleyball title matches
Elkhorn South players celebrate their Class A championship match win over Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi spikes the ball against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Ava Legrand (11) and Emma O'Neill (10) block the ball against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South celebrates winning the second of three sets against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Emma O'Neill spikes the ball against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray spikes the ball against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Breckyn Moore spikes the ball against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Morgan Burke spikes the ball against Norris.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (14) and Katherine Galligan (6) celebrate a point against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Katherine Galligan bumps the ball against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris celebrates a point against Omaha Skutt Catholic.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South players celebrate a point against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris holds their Class B runner-up trophy after being defeated by Omaha Skutt Catholic.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Papio South student holds up a white board that reads "Elk South sus," a reference to the popular video game Among Us.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players hold their Class B championship trophy after beating Norris.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate a point against Norris.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Kalli Kroeker spikes the ball against Omaha Skutt Catholic.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stell Adeyemi spikes the ball against Elkhorn South's Mia Mroczek (12) and Kaitlin Thiebauth (8).
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Lauren Medeck blocks Elkhorn South's Mia Mroczek spike.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball against Norris.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi (7) and Emma O'Neill (10) block the ball against Elkhorn South's Kaitlin Thiebauth.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray spikes the ball against Papio South's Emma O'Neill.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Morgan Burke spikes the ball against Norris.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi spikes the ball with Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (14) and Emma O'Neill (10) on the block.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi spikes the ball with Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (14) and Emma O'Neill (10).
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Emma O'Neill spikes the ball against Elkhorn South's Annie Millard (4) and Rylee Gray's block.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic Cameron Cartwright spikes the ball against Norris.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players celebrate a point against Omaha Skutt Catholic.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Kalli Kroeker spikes the ball against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Lindsay Krause (27) and Ava Heyne (13).
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Ava Legrand sets the ball against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball with Norris' Gracie Kircher on defense.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Annie Millard spikes the ball against Papio South's Emma O'Neill.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray spikes the ball against Papio South's Emma O'Neill (10) and Ava Legrand (11).
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
