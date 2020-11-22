 Skip to main content
Wahoo's Mya Larson commits to Montana State
VOLLEYBALL

Wahoo's Mya Larson commits to Montana State

Mya Larson

Wahoo junior Mya Larson prepares to spike the ball in the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Mya Larson of Wahoo, one of the top volleyball recruits in Nebraska, announced her commitment to Montana State on Sunday.

​The 5-foot-11 junior led the state in kills this season with 532. She helped lead the Warriors to a 35-0 record and the school’s third Class C-1 title in the past four years.

Larson is the 37th-ranked recruit nationally from the class of 2022 on Prepvolleyball.com.

Montana State, located in Bozeman, is a Division I university that competes in the Big Sky Conference.

Photos: Class A and Class B volleyball title matches

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

