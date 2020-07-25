Warren Academy's showcase bridges gap between 142 athletes and college coaches

Steve Warren felt like he needed to do more. He created the Warren Academy in 2008 to help train athletes after an All-Big 12 career as a Nebraska defensive tackle and two seasons in the NFL with the Green Packers.

Saturday was the first of what he hopes to be an annual Top Prospects Showcase held at his training facility in Omaha. With the NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting lasting the summer, Warren came up with the idea to help provide exposure for student athletes.

“The idea was to bridge the gap between athletes and coaches,” Warren said after the showcase. “We wanted to make sure there was some type of exposure for them.”

A total of 142 athletes attended the event held at The Omaha Sports Complex, in southwest Omaha.

“This for us is the first of what we hope to be an annual event,” he said. “The time of year might change depending on everything else. We have the space and opportunity to do it now and the format worked out.”

Athletes were broken up into three groups. Offensive and defensive lineman; running backs, tight ends and linebackers; followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs. Each athlete will receive verified laser testing in the 40-yard dash, pro agility and vertical jump provided by Zybek Sports.