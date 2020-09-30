Watch now: Breaking down a flurry of Husker walk-on offers on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.

The guys discuss Ashland-Greenwood's Matthew Schuster committing to Nebraska as a walk on, plus the rest of the Huskers' recent walk-on offers. They also preview the best games from week six of Nebraska high school football.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.