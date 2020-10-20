Watch now: Breaking down the Class A football playoff bracket on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.

The guys take an in-depth look at the Nebraska high school Class A football playoff bracket, including seedings, best play-in matchups, title favorites, which lower-seeded team could pull off an upset and much more.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.