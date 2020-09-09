 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Creighton Prep in quarantine, OPS considering fall sports in spring on the Prep Zone Report
0 comments
PODCASTS

Watch now: Creighton Prep in quarantine, OPS considering fall sports in spring on the Prep Zone Report

  • 0

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.

The guys discuss the latest news and notes, including the Creighton Prep football team in quarantine and what it means for Bellevue West's schedule, Thunderbird freshman WR Daevonn Hall receiving an offer from Iowa and why OPS playing fall sports in spring doesn't make sense logistically. Plus they preview week three of Nebraska high school football.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Mike on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert