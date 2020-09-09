Watch now: Creighton Prep in quarantine, OPS considering fall sports in spring on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One , featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter .

The guys discuss the latest news and notes, including the Creighton Prep football team in quarantine and what it means for Bellevue West's schedule, Thunderbird freshman WR Daevonn Hall receiving an offer from Iowa and why OPS playing fall sports in spring doesn't make sense logistically. Plus they preview week three of Nebraska high school football.