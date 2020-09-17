Watch now: Discussing a new look for the Class A football playoff bracket on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One , featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter .

The guys give their thoughts on the NSAA ruling the 24 eligible Class A teams will be in the football playoffs, plus the Metro Conference allowing increased fans at games and the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period. They also preview some of the best games for week four of Nebraska high school football.